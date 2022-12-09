Running parallel to the ocean, this circa 1910 colonial revival on Beverly’s esteemed Lothrop Street is reminiscent of a bygone era when sophistication and grace were paramount. Peppered with striking period details such as stained glass windows, intricate mantels, richly carved columns and original alabaster light fixtures, “Taormina” offers a breathtaking panorama of the Atlantic stretching from Lynch Park to Marblehead to Salem and beyond. Presented by Gretchen Berg of J Barrett & Company, this astounding property is listed for $3,695,000.
“There is an innate elegance throughout this iconic home that is complimented by modern features,” says the realtor. “No matter where you stand in this home, you see the water. This property is simply ‘good for the soul’”.
A commanding stucco façade with a welcoming portico ushers you into a beautifully appointed main level featuring spectacular formal spaces including a living room with coffered ceiling and a jaw-dropping dining room with rich mahogany paneling, glass paned pocket doors and a wood burning fireplace. Should you prefer something a bit more relaxed, find a stunning, sunny family room wrapped in water-facing windows, a cozy reading nook with fireplace, and a home office with paneling and built-in bookshelves, and fireplace. Sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks, the updated kitchen features Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances including a six-burner gas stove, custom wood cabinets, granite counter tops and a center island.
A lovely staircase with ornately carved balustrades and beautiful stained glass windows leads the way to a charming sitting area and five bedrooms with maple flooring. While each of these spacious rooms affords magnificent ocean views, it is the primary suite that steals the show. Painted in a warm blue inspired by the sea, this room is further enhanced by rows of windows, a walk-in closet with built-ins, a private balcony, central air and a spa-like bath with soaking tub and an over-sized glass shower. On the uppermost level, a bonus room with fir flooring and tremendous picture windows provides even more leisurely living space.
Additional two highlights of this very special home include a generous basement pantry, a two-car garage, multiple decks and a sprawling seaside bluestone patio with sunken fire pit, electricity and water. Close to downtown, the train and all major routes, this property is well-suited for easy commuting.
