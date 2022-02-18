Downsizing no longer means letting go of the comforts of a single family home or the sense of community found in a close-knit neighborhood.
When seeking a simpler lifestyle, convenience, location and a sense of community are at the forefront of a buyer’s mind. Blu Haven, a brand new community for active 55+ adults situated in Middleton, MA, encompasses all of these essential qualities. This must-see development contains 45 spacious and sought after townhomes.
This picturesque community offers three customizable and versatile floor plans ranging from 2,500 to 2,700 square feet including two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Each home offers stainless steel appliances to prepare homemade meals, quartz countertops to dazzle guests while entertaining, a cozy fireplace to spend time with family, a conveniently attached two-car garage and a deck perfect for relaxing on a beautiful summer afternoon.
Susan McLaren of Compass Real Estate explains that Blu Haven is “in the heart of Middleton, but then you pull into the driveway, and you feel like it’s your haven.” Blu Haven is within driving distance to state parks, country clubs, shopping malls, restaurants, major highways and beaches, yet hidden within the charming and serene landscaping of a tranquil, quintessential New England neighborhood.
The exhausting chores of shoveling, plowing, and landscaping become a thing of the past, since Blu Haven’s residents enjoy maintenance free views of blue pavers, lush trees, and stunning hydrangeas.
Whether it is taking the dog for a walk, enjoying a sunset stroll on the neighborhood walking trail, or playing yard games in the private yard, Blu Haven truly offers “the benefits of single family living with the convenience and efficiency of a condo,” according to McLaren.
Additionally, those at Blu Haven enjoy an active community filled with social events, a strong sense of safety and camaraderie among residents.
Blu Haven stands out among other 55+ communities. The builders of Blu Haven recently received the Silver Award for being the best of 55+ housing from the National Association of Home Builders. The DiBiase Development Team received the 2021 Gold PRISM Award for best mixed-use community for postmark in Reading.
As McLaren points out, “This is no cookie cutter development. The care and thoughtfulness that this builder put into this project is bar none.”
Buyers can choose from three impressive floor plans: Laurel, Magnolia or Willow. McLaren emphasizes that they are multifaceted. Each is recognized for its inviting foyer and a luxurious first floor master bedroom complete with a remarkable en suite.
McLaren explains, “All of the floor plans were designed with entertaining in mind, so, that way, they are not cavernous. They feel really homey, but they are all really open and flow beautifully.
Whether you want to have a formal event in the dining room or a cozy dinner in the eat-in kitchen, you have the ability to create that experience.”
Blu Haven’s three phase project might be winding down, but sales are heating up. With only a handful of homes available in phase two (closings this spring) and the roll out of phase three (closings this fall) starting to sell, McLaren wants interested buyers to know that personalization takes time, so it’s important to act quickly to ensure you can get the finishes, designs and upgrades you desire.
The residents of Blu Haven look forward to welcoming new neighbors into their growing community.
Blu Haven has open houses every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Susan McLaren at (617) 605-8348 or email her at susancmclaren@gmail.com. You can also learn more by filling out a contact form at www.bluhaven.com.