Sited on a tree-lined street in bucolic Boxford, this sprawling colonial is undeniably impressive from the curb, but it is its interior that is sure to take your breath away. Featuring custom woodwork, high-end wall sconces, raised paneling, French doors and striking tiger wood floors throughout, this home leaves nothing to the imagination. Listed for $1,250,000, it is presented by Josephine Baker of J Barrett & Company.
A marble and cherry foyer ushers you in to the heart of the home where you will find a mix of formal and casual spaces including a family room with wood burning fireplace, custom painted walls and exposed beams; a gracious dining room with two built-in china closets and decorative crown moldings; an elegant living room enriched by a fireplace with a quilted maple mantel; a dramatic library with birds-eye cherry floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; and a sunroom with a sky-lit cathedral ceiling and walls of glass sliding doors to a beautiful patio. Sure to elate even the most discerning of chefs, the front-to-back gourmet kitchen brings three ovens, a Wolfe induction cooktop, granite counter tops, a center island and a generous dining area with built-in homework station. Two half baths complete this level.
On the second floor, a grand master suite with marble fireplace and walk-in closet is further enhanced by a spa-inspired marble bath with custom double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Sharing this story are three additional bedrooms; a second full bath; a laundry room; and an enormous great room featuring vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and a wet bar with cherry cabinets, a refrigerator/freezer and a gold-plated sink. Two sets of glass doors lead to an expansive deck overlooking a gorgeous backyard with an in-ground saltwater pool. Just adjacent, a spacious air conditioned/heated outbuilding with generous storage would be well-suited as a cabana, game room or home office, suggests Baker.
Surrounded by mature plantings and spanning two meticulously landscaped acres, this amazing home also offers recessed lighting, a whole house generator, a three-car garage, state-of-the-art cell phone controlled heating and a top-of-the-line security system. Easy access to all major routes as well as the Andovers, makes it ideal for commuting.
“This striking home is the essence of custom design,” says Baker. “It is truly, a ‘must-see’ residence.”
For additional information, or to schedule a private viewing of this special property, call Josephine Baker at 978-808-3378.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 2 full and 2 half baths
· 5,553 square feet
· $1,250,000
LISTED BY:
· Josephine Baker
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-808-3378 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
