While the bones of this house were irrefutably superb from the start, it is the long and impressive list of renovations made by its (current) owners that have brought it to a whole other level. Be it the masterfully restored kitchen, the updated palatial primary suite or the incredible reformation of the backyard, this truly special property in bucolic Boxford offers the ultimate place in which to relax, entertain and play. Presented by Emily Schuparra of J Barrett & Company, it is on the market for $1,549,000.
“If sports, superb design and flawless finishes are important to you, then this is the one,” she says. “It is a large house with lots of room to spread out but when you want to come together it is very cozy. It is everything you could possibly want it in a home.”
Step through the front door and into a thoughtfully planned main level with generous rooms highlighted by hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, decorative wainscoting, detailed moldings and architectural columns. An effortless flow between the fireplaced living room and the elegant dining room makes formal entertaining a snap. For those gatherings a bit less structured, find a family room with a sky-lit vaulted ceiling and a soaring stone fireplace. Should you be so inclined to work from home, there is also a very handsome office/library boasting custom bookshelves and French doors for privacy.
It is the newly designed chef’s kitchen along with its subsidiary spaces that is guaranteed to steal the show. Complete with updated cabinets, an over-sized island with prep sink and ample seating, top-of-the-line Viking appliances and a fir bead board ceiling, it transitions easily to a comfortable sitting room with gas fireplace and built-in homework station, and an expansive dining area featuring a dramatic cupola with back lighting for ambiance. A nearby mudroom with cubbies and bench seating affords convenient entry to the three-car garage.
Ascend the grand staircase to find four bedrooms including the aforementioned primary suite featuring a shiplap tray ceiling, a built-in window seat with storage, a walk-in custom closet and a luxurious marble bath with radiant heat, a steam shower, a soaking tub and a barrel vaulted ceiling. Rounding off this floor is a shared bath and access to a mezzanine with a bedroom and full bath. A finished lower level brings a play/media room, an additional bedroom and a sauna.
Set prominently on 3.15 professionally landscaped acres, this property is further enhanced by a full house generator, an expansive blue stone patio with granite outdoor kitchen and fire pit, a backlit koi pond, a basketball court and a heated in-ground pool.
For more information on this remarkable home, contact Emily Schuparra at 617-669-3668.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5+ bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 4,510 square feet
· $1,549,000
LISTED BY:
· Emily Schuparra
· J Barrett & Company
· 617-669-3668 · www.jbarrettrealty.com