Approaching forty years in business, and over 1,200 completed new homes, C.P. Berry Homes is recognized as one of the leading homebuilders north of Boston. The principals, father and son Carl and Alan Berry, have a combined span of over 80 years of experience in the residential development and home building industry.
Contractor, developer, entrepreneur. Carl began his career as a brick mason to become one of the largest masonry contractors in Massachusetts servicing many of the state’s major developers.
Over the last 60 years, he expanded into the real estate developing field with Briarwood Manor, a 42-unit development in Danvers. As his reputation grew, so did the size and scope of his projects. In Swampscott, he developed and built Summit Estates (262 rental units) and the Swampscott Mall. From there, he focused on single-family projects in Danvers including Wethersfield (40 homes) and Putnam Hill (36 homes). In 1980, Carl began the Olde Salem Village condominium (164 units) development in Danvers.
In 1983, C.P. Berry Construction was formed with his son Alan and work began on the 177 unit award-winning Fuller Pond Village condominiums in Middleton. The company then broadened their scope to include Bartlett’s Reach, a 64 unit luxury condominium complex on 100 acres overlooking the Merrimack River and River Run Condominiums on the Crane River featuring 127 units on 20 acres.
As president, Alan oversees all construction and development. He is a graduate of Northeastern University with a BS and MS in Civil Engineering, specializing in geotechnical and structural engineering. As a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and a licensed Construction Supervisor and Real Estate Broker in Massachusetts, his depth of knowledge and experience instills comfort and confidence in clients.
At Ipswich Country Club, Carl and Alan have greatly contributed to the community’s overall success, building most of the homes and enhancing the overall desirability of the Country Club. Currently building out the final lots at the Club, the quality of their work has stood the test of time as evidenced by taking a drive through this beautiful community.
Early in the new century, the company entered the active-adult 55+ market where a maintenance-free lifestyle, in a quality-built community, was becoming a popular option for empty-nesters. Starting in 2004 with Caldwell Farm in Newbury (named the best new 55+ community in the nation by the National Association of Home Builders), the company went on to develop English Commons at Topsfield, Patton Ridge on the Patton Homestead in Hamilton and most recently, Rolling Green at Topsfield.
Currently the company is creating custom-designed homes for individual clients around the North Shore. Whether you have found your own home-site and are looking for a builder or are looking for a lot/home package, C.P. Berry Homes can build your dream house! For a no-obligation/no-cost initial consultation, feel free to contact us….We look forward to you joining the C.P. Berry family of satisfied homeowners.
Contact:
C.P. Berry Homes / Berry Properties
Mark O’Hara, Broker
978-807-2954 direct
