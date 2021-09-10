Ideally suited for an aspiring entrepreneur, young professional or empty nester, Magnolia’s newest condominium community offers an assortment of unparalleled seaside opportunities. Comprised of six residential single-level units and one commercial space, “Beauport Shores” is a boutique complex in an idyllic village setting just moments to Magnolia Beach, Surf Park and Magnolia’s scenic coastline. A few miles from downtown Gloucester and Manchester, and under one hour to Boston. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Mary Ciaraldi, prices start at just $550,000.
The retail piece on the ground level boasts 1,076 square feet of handicap-accessible, flexible space approved for restaurant use. As for the residential components, buyers have a choice. For those desiring easy living on the main floor, there are two one bedroom/one bath units, one of which features a private entrance. Should you have the need for something more spacious, the remaining four units on the second and third floors offer private covered balconies with water views, gracious entry foyers, two bedrooms including primary suites with walk-in closets and two full baths enriched by Koehler fixtures, luxury porcelain tiling and extra deep soaking tub/shower combinations or stand-alone showers with custom glass doors. An over-sized elevator in the rear of the building is exclusive to the owners of these larger units.
Regardless of design, all of these homes feature attractive open-concept floor plans complete with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown moldings, detailed trims, gas fireplaces, in-unit laundries, and beautifully appointed gourmet kitchens with white shaker cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and generous dining areas. Additionally, all residents of Beauport Shores will have finished basement storage units and two deeded parking spaces for the 2-bedroom units and 1-parking space for other units.
In harmony with its interior, the structure’s facade is undeniably striking and masterfully constructed with architecturally attractive gables, low-maintenance Hardie-Shingle and Hardie-Lap siding, natural stone accents and Anderson Low-E windows with StormWatch upgrade.
“Thoughtfully designed with 2nd and 3rd floor units having no connecting walls and all units designed as end units for the utmost in privacy and soundproofing, each one of these units feels like a detached home,” says Ciaraldi. “This project is just what Magnolia needed.”
Currently under construction by Beauport Shores, LLC, delivery is expected by November of this year. For more information, or to schedule a private appointment, call Mary Ciaraldi at 978-778-6351 or visit our website at https://bscmagnolia.com/
AT A GLANCE-AVAILABLE UNITS
· Three 2-bedroom 2 bath units
Offered from $775,000 to $875,000
· One 1-bedroom 1-bath unit
Offered at $550,000
· One commercial space
Offered at $540,000
LISTED BY:
· Mary Ciaraldi
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-778-6351 · maryciaraldi@jbarrettrealty.com
||||