Sited on a tree-lined dead end street within minutes of downtown and the Holten Richmond Middle School, this charming Danvers colonial flawlessly combines early twentieth-century charm with modern, everyday convenience. Proudly presented by LUX Realty North Shore’s Mike Cotraro, it is newly listed for $768,500.
“This is a very welcoming home with exquisite architecture and remarkable period details such as the Good Morning staircase, beautiful diamond paned window above a cushioned window seat, custom built ins and window seats throughout,” says the Realtor. “This is by no means, your typical colonial.”
As you enter the home you are instantly drawn to the soaring nine-foot ceilings, over-sized windows, gleaming hardwood floors, decorative columns, working fireplace and custom built-ins. The two living rooms offer a formal and informal area to gather with family and friends. A 16x12 elegant dining room with butler’s pantry-style door opens to the gorgeous 18x12 open-concept kitchen handsomely refurbished with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a convenient center island that flows effortlessly in a U shape to a stunning family room complete with working fireplace, breakfast nook, and the amazing Sun Room with recess lighting, ceiling fan and tile floor. This room leads to the 11x11 deck and side yard. There is also a convenient mudroom and ¾ bath on this floor.
On the second level, four spacious bedrooms with attractive built-in cabinetry and window seats help create a tranquil setting. The 19x13 primary bedroom includes a 9x6 alcove with built in ironing board and cabinetry. All four bedrooms offer hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Rounding off this space is a full bath with a new granite vanity and secondary counter space along with a helpful walk up attic that is great for storage.
Other features of this 2450 square foot home include palladium windows in the family room and kitchen, fresh interior and exterior paint, a mini split system for air conditioning and heat, a large basement with the potential to finish a section and a two-car detached garage. Additionally, the boiler, oil tank, electrical have been recently updated.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to own in a great neighborhood where every house has its own distinct character,” says Cotraro. “This is a true gem in Danvers.”
An open house is planned on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 to 1:00 at 8 Beacon Street, Danvers. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call Mike Cotraro at 978-337-6355.
