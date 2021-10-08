Blending old world sophistication with unsurpassed versatility, this stunning custom-built Lynnfield estate is well-suited for the consummate entertainer, the architectural enthusiast or the homebuyer in search of a multi-generational compound. Presented by Nancy Peterson of J Barrett & Company, the nearly 7,000 square foot home sited on just under six lush acres lists for $1,999,999.
An elongated tree-lined drive leads the way to a commanding brick villa adorned by mature plantings and masterful stonewalls. Step inside to a tremendous two-story foyer with gleaming wood floors, ionic columns and a sitting room. A two-sided stone-front fireplace is shared with a gracious living room complete with a wet bar with easy seating for five. A wall of windows and exterior doors extends all the way to a gourmet kitchen boasting bird’s eye maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a center island and a built-in desk. An expansive “coffee-nook” with fireplace lends easy access to a wrap-around balcony overlooking the courtyard. Also on this main level are a formal dining room, a great room, a laundry room and a half bath.
One flight above, three bedrooms all boast hardwood floors, recessed lighting, full baths and private balconies. It is the master suite however that steals the show with a wood burning fireplace, two custom walk-in closets, French doors to a secluded terrace, a double vanity, a sunken soaking tub and a separate shower with glass surround.
Additional living spaces include a fourth floor bonus room and a fully finished lower level affording a guest suite or home office and a huge family room with stone fireplace – each with separate entrances. For those who enjoy the outdoors, this beautifully landscaped property has a built-in fire pit and ample room for an open-air kitchen, a tennis/basketball court or a (pre-approved) in-ground pool, suggests the realtor.
“This home offers those hard to find dedicated private spaces that are in such demand these days. So many people are working from home or looking for in-law situations and this home provides endless possibilities,” says Peterson. “Its sprawling three-story layout is ideal for just about any scenario.”
Conveniently located a mere 15 minutes to Boston, this amazing offering is shown by appointment only. For more information, call Nancy Peterson at 508-284-0883.
AT A GLANCE:
· 10 rooms
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 6,882 square feet
· $1,999,999
LISTED BY:
· Nancy Peterson
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-284-0883 · www.jbarrettrealty.com