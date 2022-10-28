Complete with a freshwater pool, an outdoor spa and private entry to Brace Cove Beach, this magnificent property on Gloucester’s coveted Back Shore is a coastal lover’s dream. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Ann Olivo and Rick Marshall, it lists for $5,000,000.
“This timeless beauty was custom designed in 2004 to ensure heart-stopping views of the Atlantic Ocean from every room,” says Marshall. “Despite its generous size, every time I walk into this home I am struck by how very livable it is.”
A shingle-style façade and welcoming portico lead the way to a gracious foyer with hardwood floors, a sweeping staircase and a straight shot to the ocean, thanks to a thoughtfully fluid design. Anchoring this main level is a handsome family room enhanced by crown moldings, recessed lighting, wet bar, a fireplace with locally sourced granite surround, floor-to-ceiling windows, and doors to an ocean-facing deck. A generous dining room with access to a bluestone patio with stairs to the ocean spills easily into a wide open gourmet kitchen featuring custom cherry cabinets with beverage drawers, stainless steel double wall oven, a large center island with gas cook top, and two over-sized pantries.
While all of the five bedrooms on the second story enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea, it is the primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a private bath and French doors to a covered balcony that steals the show. Also sharing this level is a convenient laundry room and three additional baths. Two flights down, a finished walk-out game room features a second laundry, a full bath, and a world of possibilities such as a play room, home gym or guest/teen suite perhaps, suggest the Realtors.
On a long list of extras, find a mudroom, a whole house generator, two basement storage areas, a pull-down attic, storm shutters, an irrigation system and an over-sized two-car garage.
“On top of all the other amenities, this is a smart home that can be controlled remotely,” adds Olivo. “They really considered everything that one could possibly need in order to guarantee easy contemporary living.”
This special property is shown by appointment. For more information, call Ann Olivo at 508-942-4323 or Rick Marshall at 978-314-2015.
AT A GLANCE
5 bedrooms
4 full and 1 half bath
5,512 square feet
.96 acres
$5,000,000
LISTED BY
Ann Olivo, 508-942-4323
Rick Marshall, 978-314-2015
J Barrett & Company