This custom-built contemporary in Middleton features the low pitched gables, overhanging eaves and covered porch that one might expect from a true craftsman home. However, the interior of this striking residence is anything but conventional with a contemporary aesthetic, sleek lines and sophisticated styling throughout. Boasting an astounding 7,300 square feet of living space spanning three meticulously appointed floors, this “one-year-young” masterpiece is on the market for $3,250,000.
“This is honestly one of the most beautiful houses I have ever been in,” says listing agent Melissa Dias-Lopes of J Barrett & Company. “Alongside a sub-contractor, it was brilliantly designed by its owner who paid thoughtful attention to every single detail, focusing on soaring ceilings, over-sized-windows trimmed in black, quarter sawn oak floors and designer fixtures that are actual works of art.”
A gracious foyer with a home office leads the way to a truly spectacular chef’s kitchen complete with two center islands capped by a tremendous custom chandelier, commercial-grade Thermador, Miele and Sub Zero appliances, marble counter tops, a floor-to-ceiling liquor cabinet, a butler’s pantry and a generous dining area. This stunning space flows seamlessly into a living room with a double sided gas fireplace shared by an adjacent covered deck featuring an outdoor kitchen with ample seating, ceiling fans and a wide-screen t.v.
On the second level, find a lofted family room, a laundry room with two sets of washer/dryers, and four bedrooms including a jaw-dropping primary suite enriched by a walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry and shelving and a spa-inspired bath with double vanities, a sky-lit rainfall shower and a soaking tub with a cascading faucet concealed in the ceiling above. Two additional full baths round off this floor.
Perfectly suited for more casual entertaining or every day living, the lower level offers a tremendous media room with a wet bar featuring a mini fridge and microwave, recessed lighting and wiring for surround sound, an exercise room, a full bath with floating granite sink and walk-in shower, and a home theater banked for stadium-like seating. Other features of this amazing property include a convenient mudroom, a covered ground-level patio, a four-car garage with two t.v.s, a heated driveway and walkway, and a fenced-in professionally landscaped yard.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 7,300 square feet
· 1 acre
· $3,250,000
LISTED BY:
· The Lopes Group
· J Barrett & Company
· Melissa Dias-Lopes, 617-835-2394 · www.jbarrettrealty.com