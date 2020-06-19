There has never been a better time to be comfortable at home, and comfortable you will be in this sprawling four-bedroom residence in bucolic Topsfield. Set on well over 1 acre abutting Audubon conservation land, the property affords everything you could possibly need by staying put, including a desirable in-home office, an expansive yard with in-ground pool and hot tub, and a detached carriage house with a two-bay garage and private heated room above. Proudly presented by Keller Williams’ Herrick Lutts Realty Partners, it is newly listed for $1,250,000.
“This is a truly exceptional house that was custom built by a master builder,” explains Realtor Paul Herrick. “Set on a cul-de-sac in a sought-after location near the village and Steward School, it has a very flexible floor plan to accommodate just about any need.”
A long meandering brick drive, stone walls, mature plantings and rolling lawns lead the way to the home’s stately brick and stone façade. As you step inside, prepare to be astounded by a commanding foyer with a curved two-story sweeping staircase. To your right, the sunken living room is perfectly appointed with crown moldings, a wood burning fireplace with carved mantel, and a large bay window. Formal gatherings can easily be moved to the nearby dining room highlighted by decorative trim and chair rails.
A large kitchen professionally designed by Brown’s Kitchen & Bath features ample light cherry cabinets, updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a dining peninsula, and an uninterrupted flow to a family room with an imposing brick fireplace. For added leisure space, there is a front-to-back great room with a beamed cathedral ceiling, a spiral staircase, and two sets of French doors to the meticulously manicured backyard.
A thoughtful and extensive first floor master suite features a walk-in closet, a large glass shower, and pocket doors to the private study with fireplace. Rounding off this level is a half bath and a separate laundry room. The second story is shared by three large bedrooms with generous closets and an updated full bath. Lastly, there is a finished lower level well-suited for an exercise room, media room, or playroom perhaps.
On a long list of additional amenities find hardwood flooring, Marvin windows, an attached two-car garage, a private well for lawn irrigation, a generator, central air conditioning, and a pond with a water fountain.
To schedule a safe viewing of this remarkable listing, call Paul Herrick at 978-979-7900. You may also take a virtual tour by visiting: https://iplayerhd.com/player/video/68eec314-9950-4fb8-8ac9-70e8b3d52826/share.
AT A GLANCE:
10 rooms
4 bedrooms
2 full and 1 half bath
4,459 square feet / 4 car garage
$1,250,000
MARKETING BY:
Herrick Lutts Realty Partners, Keller Williams Realty
Paul Herrick, 978-979-7900