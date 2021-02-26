This three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse at Danvers’ chic “Riverbank” is waterfront living at its finest. One of 17 units at the site of the former Beverly School for the Deaf, this masterfully converted home boasts nearly 2,000 square feet, spacious rooms, an over-sized garage with storage, and a private deck affording stunning views of the marina. Newly marketed for $598,000, it is listed by J Barrett & Company’s Sheri Trocchi.
“While the original buildings at this complex were completely renovated and modernized, (the developer) was intent on doing justice to the structures by keeping much of the original rich architecture,” says the Realtor. “Thanks to that consideration, what you have here is an elegant home with a striking decor and a nice eclectic vibe. You will find nothing ‘run of the mill’ here. This is a very unique offering where no two units are the same.”
Smartly designed with the consummate entertainer in mind, the main level offers a comfortable living/dining room with crown moldings and deck access and a beautifully appointed kitchen featuring premium cabinetry with glass fronts, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a glass tile backsplash and a breakfast bar for four. Rounding off this floor is a step-down guest bedroom or home office with two closets and a full bath with laundry.
Ascend the open staircase to find a spacious master bedroom complete with gorgeous water views, a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and an en-suite bath with soaking tub and shower. Sharing this level is an equally generous third bedroom and a full tiled bath with glass shower stall.
Additional highlights include soaring 20- to 30-foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, loads of outdoor spaces and a pet-friendly association. Enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping and the ever-dreaded snow removal included in your monthly HOA fee.
This lovely home is shown by appointment. To schedule a viewing, call Sheri Trocchi at 617-852-4051.
AT A GLANCE:
3 bedrooms
3 baths
1,929 square feet
$598,000
LISTED BY:
Sheri Trocchi
J Barrett & Company
617-852-4051
