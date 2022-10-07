Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this 1810 Country Federal landmark presents a world of possibilities for the inspired buyer. After having been owned by The Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities (SPNEA) in the early 1900s and then eventually operated as a museum, “The Samuel Fowler House” was purchased by a family who would live in it for more than 40 years. Though they updated the home wisely throughout the years, they took great care to preserve its period integrity all along the way. Presented by Nancy Peterson of J Barrett & Company, this special property is priced at $1,375,000.
“This is a legal three-family structure complete with options to spare. The 5,000+ square foot main house offers more than enough room in which to live or work while two additional one-bedroom units would be ideal for in-laws, guests or lucrative rental income,” suggests the Realtor. “An architect or a landscaper might set up a suite of offices in front and take residence in the rest of the house. The potential is endless.”
Sited prominently on Danvers’ esteemed High Street, the home boasts a traditional brick façade and a classic symmetrical center entrance design. A gracious foyer with soaring ceilings and rare, original 1810 hand-blocked French Pompeian Medallion wallpaper leads visitors to massive rooms wrought with original elements such as wide pine floors, exposed beams, custom millwork, nine working fireplaces; two that were used for cooking have beehive ovens, interior shutters and Zuber wallpaper. Well-suited for large gatherings, the formal living and dining rooms feature built-in window seats, storage closets, decorative wainscoting, crown moldings and masterfully carved mantels. A home office featuring “The Roman Chase” Zuber mural wallpaper and a wood burning fireplace provides a more secluded spot.
For the consummate chef, an expansive country kitchen with original fireplace and brick flooring has been updated with generous wood cabinets, a center island with storage and ample seating, and top-of-the-line appliances including a Fisher Paykel refrigerator and Thermador double wall convection ovens and vented induction cook top. An astonishing five en-suite bedrooms share the upper level.
On a long list of structural improvements find new electrical, new high-efficiency four-zone heating, a metal roof, fully restored chimneys, an ADT fire alarm system, and steel paneled radiators. Other highlights of this home include a “good morning” staircase, a two-car garage, additional five-car parking and a widow’s walk with spectacular views of Danversport and beyond.
“The essence of this very architecturally significant home is how it has been substantially unaltered since its construction in 1810 and how it remains unspoiled,” says Peterson. “The future of this remarkable home is limited only by your imagination.”
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Nancy Peterson at 508-284-0883.
AT A GLANCE:
· Multi-family
· 3 units
· 6+ bedrooms
· .52 acres
· $1,375,000
LISTED BY:
· Nancy Peterson
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-284-0883 · www.jbarrettrealty.com