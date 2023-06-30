Uncertainty on the Island
It is sometimes easy to lose sight of the fact that, were it not for the “Cut” bridge, many here on Cape Ann would be living on an island (though many sources slight the Annisquam River and label it a peninsula). Living on an island breeds self-reliance, independence, and insularity, which is why many inhabitants were not thrilled when the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge finally brought the Yankee Division Highway to Gloucester in 1950.
And so it is today, as we mark the official start of summer 2023, that one could say we are once again living on an island, albeit a notional one. Because for anyone who owns a home here on Cape Ann, or aspires to own one, the pause in interest rate hikes voted by the Federal Reserve Bank at their last meeting — after having raised rates for 10 meetings in a row — left us all figuratively adrift. With two more hikes all but promised by end of year, and the direction of future rates beyond that unclear, we are surrounded by a sea of uncertainty.
One thing very clear is the high cost of living. Inflation has moderated only slightly since the Fed began its unwinding of quantitative easing over a year ago. The post-pandemic labor market remains tight and core inflation, stripped of volatile energy and food prices, remains stuck around 4%. Mortgage rates are high — as of June 14, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 6.86%, down only slightly from the 20-year high above 7% reached in late 2022. If you feel like you can’t keep up, don’t worry, you have company.
What does the future hold?
Some worry the Fed’s ability to tame inflation is limited by geopolitical tensions and the impact of similarly stubborn inflation faced by all nations doing business with the U.S. In this view, rates may climb well above the Fed’s target of 5.6%. Dennis Shirshikov of real estate website Awning.com predicts: “Continued inflation, overall higher interest rates, a potential recession and geopolitical tensions will force 30-year and 15-year mortgage rates up throughout 2023.” He sees the 30-year and 15-year benchmark mortgage loans averaging 8.75% and 8.25%, respectively, across 2023.
Others, such as Nadia Evangelou, senior economist for the National Association of Realtors, see alternate scenarios where 1) the inflation index responds more to the Fed’s rate hikes and mortgage rates stabilize above 7% in 2023, bringing about the soft correction in the housing market sought by Fed policymakers, or 2) the Fed’s rate hikes go too far and tip the economy into recession, the feared hard landing, which brings mortgage rates down to 5% at the cost of high unemployment and a housing market correction reminiscent of 2008.
Waiting it out is not the answer
For all of us living on this “island” of housing market uncertainty, trying to figure out the right move to make is akin to trying to figure out direction after going for a paddle and getting socked in by fog. Since most homeowners bought or refinanced when rates were closer to 3% — 97% of borrowers have mortgage rates below 6%, according to CoreLogic — it is unlikely many will willingly trade in their rate for a new purchase now. Buyers, after finally gaining a little respect after the brutal sellers’ market of the last three years, face high interest rates, low inventory, and continued high home prices. With these conditions in place, it’s a wonder any home sales are happening at all. Yet they are still happening, even on Cape Ann. Closed sales through May 2023 are at 88% of May 2022 totals in Gloucester and 60% of May 2022 totals in Rockport — a decline from the last year of the torrid pandemic market, but not bad given the current headwinds. And that may be the most important navigational cue here: Even in a highly challenging market, sitting it out is not always possible and not necessarily the right move, because trying to predict the direction of interest rates is not the best home-selling or homebuying strategy.
“Buyers sitting on the sidelines today in anticipation of lower prices tomorrow may end up disappointed,” says Neda Navab, president of the U.S. region at Compass. The same goes for sellers putting off their dream of moving closer to family or relocating to a desired location because they would take on 2-3 percentage points in a mortgage rate. Trying to time the housing market, like trying to time the stock market, is impossible for even the smartest investors. The best time to buy is when you find a home that meets your needs, that you can afford, and that will appreciate over time. Consider buyers who purchased a home at double-digit interest rates in the 1980s and later refinanced, who now own homes several times the cost of their original purchase price.
From pain to gain
Which brings us to our last navigational aid for getting off uncertainty island: Owning real estate remains one of the best investments available because it offers so much more than most other investments — shelter, income potential, tax advantages, a path to building equity and credit. Selling and buying a home in this kind of environment can feel painful, but over time that pain is replaced by gain — and using an experienced local Realtor can help to remove a lot of the pain from the entire process.
If you’re a seller, choose a Realtor who knows a local community from achieving repeated sales and who can ensure your home is priced to maximize buyer interest. Ideally, you want to be able to realize a sale price above listing price and take some of the sting out of the higher interest rate you’ll be paying for your new home. Similarly, if you’re a buyer, be sure to go with a seasoned agent with a strong network of prospective sellers. This can give you that crucial edge in finding available homes in a tight housing market with little inventory, as well as connect you to the best lender to get the deal done.
When you’re ready to leave the island, the Amanda Armstrong Group can get you safely to your next anchorage.
Contact the Amanda Armstrong Group at 978-879-6322 or at amanda.armstrong@compass.com to discuss any of Compass’ premier services or if you are thinking of buying or selling on the North Shore.
We Can Take You There: Spotlight on Our Referral Program
No matter where you are headed, the Amanda Armstrong Group can roll out the red carpet for you — with a little help from our pre-qualified, in-house referral partners across the national and global Compass network of REALTORS®, who can support relocations to all destinations throughout the United States and the world.
Featured Listings
1 Angus Circle, Wenham
- 4 BD | 4.5 BA | 7469 SF | $2,695,000
121 Mount Pleasant Ave., Gloucester
- 4 BD | 3F 1H BA | 3,242 SF | $2,695,000
23 Castle View Drive, Gloucester
- 4 BD | 3F 1H BA | 3105 SF | $1,695,000