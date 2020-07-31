William Raveis’s Melinda Fields is urging those considering a move towards an easier, low-maintenance lifestyle, to check out “Olde Glory Way” - Merrimac’s latest residential opportunity for buyers 55 and over. She does stress however that time is of the essence, as there are currently just five units remaining.
“Don’t let the rug be pulled out from under you,” she urges. “Built on the reputation of local contractor Joe Higgins of JFH Construction, this community is not only gorgeous, but it is a tremendous value for what you get. Based on location within the community, prices of the remaining homes range between $489,900 and $529,000. If you were to travel just a little south, you could expect to pay a good $200,000 more for a comparable unit.”
Consisting of ten, 1,800 square foot townhouses in total, each two-bedroom unit offers two and a half tiled baths, front-to-back living/dining areas with hardwood flooring and decorative crown moldings, generous second floor studies, and first floor master suites complete with walk-in closets, double sinks, glass showers, and convenient washers and dryers. Large designer kitchens featuring bright white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splashes, and center islands will be wide open to ensure the host and/or hostess are never far from their party. Additional highlights include spacious pantries, recessed lighting, full basements, one-car garages, professionally landscaped and hardscaped patios, and a one-year builder’s warranty. Additionally, home sale contingencies are welcome, should there be the need.
“Buyers in this age group are looking to simplify their lives by downsizing but at the same time, they don’t want to sacrifice space or quality,” says Fields. “It is really all about making life as carefree as possible in a wonderful location. To be able to live just minutes from downtown Newburyport, major routes and the ocean is fabulous in itself, but to be able to do it affordably and elegantly makes it all that much better. People want to be close to their kids and live independently with the ability to age in place. Look no more! ‘Olde Glory Way’, like its predecessor Freedom Way, will allow for all of that.”
Open houses are planned for Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Melinda Fields at 978-360-3208.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· One-car garage
· 1,800 square feet
· Starting at $489,900
LISTED BY:
· Melinda Fields
· William Raveis Realty
· 978-360-3208 · www.MelindaFields.com.