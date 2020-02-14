Offering unobstructed views of Eastern Point and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as deeded rights to Dolliver Neck Landing, this handsome home along Gloucester’s rocky coast is the antithesis of “condominium living”. While it does afford the low maintenance lifestyle one would expect, this special residence lives more like a single family, boasting more than 3200 square feet and nine generous rooms. Presented by Amanda Armstrong of Engel and Volkers By the Sea, it is newly listed for $1,150,000.
“Privacy and abundance are the hallmark of this spacious waterfront condominium that is somewhat off the beaten track,” says the Realtor. “This highly sought after community is extra special because it is set amid lushly landscaped acres of sprawling lawns, secret gardens with a sun-dappled patio, flowering trees, and perennial garden beds.”
A welcoming foyer leads the way into a traditionally designed and very spacious main level. A thoughtfully open living/dining room features an array of early twentieth-century details such as wide pine floors, a wood burning fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, crown moldings, and French doors to a cobblestone courtyard. More relaxed rooms include a library with rich paneled walls, a family room with decorative wainscoting, and a glorious sunroom. Just adjacent, the bright and cheery kitchen sports ample white cabinets with under lighting, updated appliances, and wood plank flooring. Rounding off this level are two full baths which, as Armstrong points out, allows for an easy first floor master conversion should there be the desire.
One flight above, a generous master suite is enhanced by a fireplace, custom closets, and a built-in dressing table. Also on this level are two guest bedrooms (one with a fireplace), a full bath with separate shower and soaking tub, a laundry room, and an expansive office accented by gleaming wood floors, a cathedral ceiling, and walls of custom built shelving.
“Built in the early 1930s by the famous Hammond family, this home was constructed with the finest materials of the day so as to withstand the elements,” says Armstrong. “It is a comfortable, adaptable home that comes with a certain peace of mind that enables you to age in place as you enjoy rambling around a beautiful neighborhood surrounded by water.”
This unique offering is shown by appointment. Call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322 for more information or to schedule a tour.
AT A GLANCE:
· 9 rooms
· 3 bedrooms
· 3 baths
· 4 fireplaces
· 3236 square feet
· $1,150,000
LISTED BY:
· Amanda Armstrong
· Engel & Volkers By the Sea
· 978-879-6322
