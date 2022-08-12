The absolute epitome of a “gentleman’s farm”, this 10-acre Topsfield estate features a sprawling 1911 main house with 11 fireplaces and a privately accessed in-law/au pair suite, a large barn with horse stalls, various out-buildings including a charming tea house, and a renovated legal rentable three-bedroom/two bath carriage house. Affording both equestrian and family compound options suggests J Barrett & Company’s John Adams, this truly amazing offering is listed for $2,500,000.
“This architecturally striking home nestled in a park-like setting is an utter triumph,” says the Realtor. “It is undeniably and quite simply, an incredibly elegant property.”
A classically New England-style exterior with shaker shingles and a welcoming portico ushers you into a breathtaking main level enhanced by masterfully crafted woodwork, custom built-ins, crown moldings and raised paneling. The gracious entry hall with sweeping staircase and tremendous coat closet leads to a handsome living room and a grand dining room large enough for 14 guests. Somewhat more relaxed spaces on this floor include a paneled family room spanning the width of the house, a spacious home office with two custom desks, and a two-story great room with gleaming wood floors, large fireplace and bookshelves.
Be it the consummate chef or weekend cook, the country kitchen with checkerboard flooring and a generous butler’s pantry is guaranteed to delight. Featuring bright-white/glass front cabinetry, double ovens, a bread-proofing station and a breakfast bar, this space also brings a spacious dining area. Rounding off this level is a glorious glass-enclosed side porch, a powder room and a wet bar.
On the second floor, two good-sized bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath, while a third enjoys a private bath and an old-fashioned sleeping porch. Stealing the show however, is the primary suite offering two large dressing rooms, a private office and gorgeous tiled bath with jetted tub, separate shower and double sinks. Also sharing this level is the aforementioned in-law/au pair suite with private bath and sitting area.
Additional highlights of this impressive hilltop estate include a convenient elevator (in need of repair), a four-car detached garage, a lighted basketball court, and direct private access to the Greenbelt’s Donibristle Reservation trail system. A mere 25 miles north of Boston and Logan Airport, this incredible home is also close to shopping, beaches, and an array of private and highly acclaimed public schools.
For more information, or to schedule a showing, call John Adams at 978-618-6431.
