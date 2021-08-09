At the very first glance, this shingle-style home on Wenham’s scenic Larch Row is irrefutably stunning and unique combination of location and style which makes it extra special, believes J Barrett & Company listing agent Deb Evans. “The house’s casual elegance and impeccable finishes combined with the absolutely riveting seven acres of land creates a perfect combination. Surrounded by rolling hills, horse pastures, stone walls and conserved forest, yet also centrally located just minutes to downtown, major highways and the commuter rail.”
Built in 2006 with sophisticated yet comfortable living in mind, this home boasts the perfect combination of traditional and contemporary styling. On the main level, find thoughtfully designed and generously sized living and dining rooms enriched by hardwood floors and decorative crown moldings and built-ins.
A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, commercial-grade appliances, a center island and a pantry with wine cooler is made even more captivating by a separate dining area, soaring ceilings and over-sized windows on either side.
A double-sided stone fireplace connects this space to a more relaxed family room heightened by built-in shelving, glass sliders and walls of windows that literally bring the “outside, in”.
Five bedrooms, all en suite and each lovely and spacious, the primary suite steals the show with a fireplace, custom details, a secluded balcony and a tremendous spa-inspired bath featuring wood floors; “his & hers” dressing rooms, toilets and sinks; and a shared bathing area with a large tiled shower and a step-up soaking tub.
Above the three-car garage, a bonus room and office with a full bath and separate entrance rounds off this special home that lists for $3,250,000.
“This private property has beautiful perennial gardens, professionally landscaped lawns, stone patios and covered porches,” says Evans. “It is undeniably classic and stunning but it is also a perfect home for everyday living.”
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 bedrooms
· 6 full and 2 half baths
· 6,176 square feet
· 7.4 acres
· $3,250,000
