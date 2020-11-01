“Aquarius on the Back Shore” is one of the most exciting and truly luxurious residential projects to hit the North Shore in quite a long time. Just minutes from Good Harbor Beach and downtown Gloucester, this enclave of custom-designed homes set on the grounds of the former Ocean View Inn and Resort will feature a combination of six single-family and townhome-style residences in Phase One, all with panoramic views of the Atlantic. With sales in Phase One already underway, listing agent Monte Marrocco of Coldwell Banker’s Marrocco Group is encouraging interested parties to “come take a look at this seaside sanctuary.”
“Less than a year ago, this was nine acres of blighted land. In its heyday, the property entertained visitors like Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley and Woopie Goldberg, but over the years it had become an eyesore. Much to the delight of the neighbors, Bryan Melanson of Melanson Development Group came in with a vision for something spectacular,” says Marrocco.
“Oceana,” the renovated historic mansion, recently sold for $4.7 million. The soon-to-be-finished “SeaView” single-family home and two duplexes named “Nautica and Equinox,” are next in line for completion. Boasting 2,600+ square feet, these two-story townhomes will each feature three bedrooms including en suite masters with walk-in closets, three and a half baths, shared two-car garages, full basements, and front and rear Timbertech decks. On a long list of high-end appointments, expect to find shiplap paneling, hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, central vacuum, over-sized windows, automated lighting systems and stylish paint colors.
Blending seamlessly with the living and dining rooms, all of the gorgeous open-concept kitchens will come complete with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, center islands with prep sinks, and GE Monogram appliances including six-burner gas ranges and Advant wall ovens. Spa-like baths will offer luxury lighting and fixtures, designer tile, and custom cabinets, shower doors and mirrors. Both townhomes will also feature first floor powder rooms, laundry rooms and large mudrooms with convenient custom storage solutions.
While both styles are undeniably pleasing, variations will include a bar with beverage fridge in the Nautica and a first floor master suite in the Equinox.
“This is a thoughtfully planned community on a very special site,” says Marrocco. “It is clearly one-of-a-kind.”
Slated for late spring 2021 delivery, pricing on these townhomes is expected to be between $1.6 and $1.7 million. For more information on this very unique opportunity, call Monte Marrocco at 339-215-3979 or visit www.aquariusgloucester.com .
AT A GLANCE:
· Oceanfront townhomes
· 3 bedrooms
· 3.5 baths
· 2,600+ square feet
· Approx. $1.6 - $1.7 million
LISTED BY:
· Monte Marrocco
· The Marrocco Group
· 339-215-3979