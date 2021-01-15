Prescott Street Condominiums in East Boston is one of the greatest surprises to have come out of what has agreeably been an otherwise abysmal year. Located in the heart of one of the city’s most emerging neighborhoods, this brand new five-unit Brownstone offers sophisticated urban living at its finest. With prices starting as low as $489,900, this is a rare opportunity to buy a piece of Boston real estate reasonably, believes listing agent Maria Salzillo of J Barrett & Company.
“Brand new from the ground on up, this chic complex features quality craftsmanship throughout. You would have a hard time finding this degree of excellence, convenience and affordability anywhere else in this metropolitan area,” she says.
Whether you opt for the one-bedroom/1 bath or one of the two-bedroom/two bath penthouse-style homes, expect white oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning and high-efficiency gas heat. Outdoor spaces include private roof-top decks with panoramic skyline views in the two-bedroom units and a partially covered communal courtyard space. Wide open main levels feature generous sitting areas flooded with natural light and sleek contemporary kitchens with soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, subway tiled backsplashes and GE stainless steel appliances. On each of the two upper levels, find generous bedrooms (or a home office if preferred) with large closets, elegant full baths outfitted with porcelain tile, seamless glass showers and shaker-style vanities, and convenient laundry closets with stackable GE washers and dryers.
A low monthly home owner’s fee in this pet-friendly building covers water, sewer, master insurance, exterior maintenance and snow and trash removal.
“This is really the ultimate in city living,” says Salzillo. “While you are close to Breman Street Park, the train station, the airport, the waterfront, Constitution Beach and all of the exquisite restaurants and shops downtown, you are also just 45 minutes to New Hampshire and an hour to Maine.”
