Built in 1780, this antique colonial in Beverly is complete with lovely turn-of-the-century details and a charming sun-drenched interior. What sets it apart from others in its class however is its spectacular setting, believes J Barrett & Company’s Debbie Aminzadeh, who lists the home for $499,900.
“In this business, it’s all about ‘location, location, location’ and there are very few properties, especially in this price range, that will offer one as beautiful as this,” she says. “The house is perfectly positioned to enjoy the cool breezes coming off of the water; you may feel as though you are standing right on the beach.”
Featuring a cozy living room, an ample dining area, a convenient office nook and a half bath with decorative trims, the home’s main level is enriched by original hardwood floors, exposed brick and custom bookshelves. An over-sized galley-type kitchen is well-equipped with updated stainless steel appliances. For al fresco dining or added entertaining space when the weather permits, a spacious deck overlooks a sweet and private backyard.
Sharing the second floor are three bedrooms — two of which boast uncharacteristically high ceilings with original wooden beams. An exceptionally large closet, also unusual for homes of this era, enhances the master bedroom where you will also find a sky light, ceiling fan, and dentil crown moldings. A full bath with tub/shower combination and built-in shelving rounds off this level.
Additional highlights of this home include an unfinished basement with full laundry and generous storage, replacement windows, a newer hot water heater, fresh interior paint, and a detached garage with new ornamental doors.
“This is a very special home with loads of character. It is simply awaiting some personal touches,” says Aminzadeh.
For more information on this listing, or to schedule a private showing in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, call the Realtor at 617-818-5575.
AT A GLANCE:
7 rooms
3 bedrooms
1 full and 1 half bath
1,453 square feet
LISTED BY:
Debbie Aminzadeh
J Barrett & Company
617-818-5575