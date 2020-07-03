This five-level ocean front contemporary in Nahant might be the perfect home at the perfect time. Complete with five bedrooms, a full in-law suite, and a commanding panorama of the Atlantic, this residence is sure to make all of your household members happy to just “stay put”. Brought to you by Susan Ayala-Bridge of J Barrett & Company, it is listed for $1,499,000.
“As you relax on your deck staring out at the endless sea, all you hear is the sound of ocean waves breaking. This could be you living in your very own ocean front estate,” she says. “Designed for spectacular views to be enjoyed from almost every room, it also has a thoughtful layout and functionality for today’s living.”
Terraced gardens, an inlayed patio and a sprawling waterside deck lead the way into a lovely living room with gleaming hardwood floors, crown moldings, a tray ceiling with fan, and a gas fireplace with hand carved mantel. Just adjacent, the dining room with built-in china closet blends seamlessly with a custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a ceramic tiled backsplash, and a mix of recessed and pendant lighting. Rounding off this level is a half bath and a breathtaking sitting room wrapped in windows.
Sharing the second story are two bedrooms, a remodeled full bath, and a tremendous closet that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. On the uppermost floor, find a laundry closet and a grand master suite enriched by two closets (one is a walk-in), a tiled bath with Jacuzzi tub and stand-alone shower, and French doors to a private oceanfront deck.
Step outside to enter the aforementioned in-law studio with a well-equipped granite kitchen and full bath. Also featured are a secluded studio space with 3/4 bath and a detached two-car garage with a large heated workshop below. Lastly, this home boasts new siding, an updated heating system, a newer roof, and a desirable double lot.
“This is a property that really has everything you could hope for, especially at times like these,” says the Realtor. “A standout amongst its peers, this is coastal living at its finest.”
For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Susan Ayala-Bridge at 617-823-9806 or visit www.jbarrettrealty.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 bedrooms
· 3 full and 1 half bath
· 4,000 square feet
· $1,499,000
LISTED BY:
· Susan Ayala-Bridge
· J Barrett & Company
· 617-823-9806
||||