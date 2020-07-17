Offering a rare blend of timeless luxury and 21st century convenience, this remarkable Annisquam estate featuring unique architectural elements, ocean views and impeccable landscaping is just steps to Cambridge and Lighthouse Beaches and the Annisquam Yacht Club. Presented by Engel & Volkers By the Sea Realtor Amanda Armstrong, this very special property is listed for $3,700,000.
A striking granite entry with a brick paver walkway leads the way to a covered front patio and a welcoming foyer with stucco walls and rich wood trims. A tasteful mix of formal and casual rooms on this level includes a step-down living room with three walls of water-facing windows, a large custom fireplace and an over-sized wet bar with roll top; a spacious dining room complete with two corner china closets, a wood-burning fireplace and access to a cozy sitting room; a triangular-shaped family room with custom wallpaper and wall-to-wall carpeting; and a handsome library enhanced by a built-in desk, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and entry to a three-season porch with ocean views.
The chef’s kitchen, newly designed just two years ago, issmartly equipped with painted oak cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances such as a cast iron stove and a Subzero refrigerator, high-end medicine grade Corian counter tops, glass subway tile backsplash, a custom butcher block peninsula, and a built-in homework station. The adjacent butler’s pantry is an entertainer’s dream with generous under-cabinets, a dishwasher and pre-sink, and a beverage refrigerator. Also on this floor, find a powder room and a laundry with custom cabinets, a working sink, an attached sewing desk and a new washer and dryer.
The sprawling second level brings an astounding five bedrooms and three full baths. The en suite master is heightened by a large vanity, two ample closets, a fireplace, and a private screened-in porch over-looking Wingaersheek Beach. A long list of notable features in the remaining bedrooms includes fireplaces, hardwood flooring, seagrass wallpaper, distinct sitting areas and comfortable alcoves with multiple windows with coastal views all the way to Maine.
Additional highlights include a drop-down attic spanning the entire length of the house, a walk-out lower level with full bath and separate shower, mature plantings, security and sprinkler systems, and a sub-dividable 1.6 acre lot.
“This stunning home in one of the most desirable communities in Gloucester has been meticulously cared for and incorporates the modern amenities and systems that allow for unfettered enjoyment of life in one of New England’s finest seaside communities,” says Armstrong. “With airy passageways, fireplaces with ornate mantels, hardwood floors, and custom built-ins and closets, its luxurious interiors offer constant views of sea and sky while its tiered design and versatile floor plan facilitate a variety of living options.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322. Visit www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com for additional photos.
AT A GLANCE:
11 rooms
5 bedrooms
4 full and 1 half bath
6,297 square feet
$3,700,000
LISTED BY:
Amanda Armstrong, Private Office Advisor
President’s Circle Award Winner
The Amanda Armstrong Group
Engel & Volkers By the Sea
978-879-6322
amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com