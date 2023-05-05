You would be hard pressed to find a more perfect spot from which to enjoy your summer…. or quite frankly, any one of the year’s 365 days. While its impressive list of highlights includes panoramic ocean vistas, generous rooms and a widow’s walk for optimal views, it is perhaps its potential for carefree one-level living that sets this seaside stunner apart from the rest. Sited on one of Magnolia’s most desirable streets, this very special property is presented by Compass Realtor Dianna Vredenburgh.
A quintessential New England façade enhanced by a gated stone walled courtyard leads the way into a welcoming foyer and a cozy sitting area with French doors. An easy step to the right brings you to a thoughtfully fluid living/dining space enhanced by gleaming hardwood floors, bead board paneling, beamed ceilings, recessed lighting, and walls of ocean-facing windows. A dream for the consummate entertainer or the would-be weekend chef, the gourmet kitchen features an abundance of bright white cabinets, new quartz counter tops, a dining peninsula with pendant lights, and sliders to a sprawling composite deck with steel cable railings for unobstructed views of Kettle Cove, Magnolia Beach, the Boston skyline and beyond. On the opposite end of this main level, find a charming primary suite complete with three closets and a spa-like bath with built-in jetted tub and separate walk-in shower. Convenient laundry area and powder room round off the first floor. Two guest bedrooms and a second full bath share the second level. This home is complete with a full utility basement and an attached garage for added storage.
“Everyone who sees this home loves the sheer simplicity of its layout and the breathtaking views from nearly every room in the house,” says Vredenburgh. “In addition, the Atlantic Ocean is your backyard where you have easy access for kayaking, boating and sunbathing. You are also within minutes of the beach, Magnolia center, Manchester-by-the-Sea and two commuter rail stations for easy access into Boston. This is an opportunity that is sure to please.”
· 3 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 2,276 square feet
· $2,850,000
· Dianna Vredenburgh
· Compass
· 978-578-5933 · www.compass.com