This meticulous three-bedroom residence at the ever-desirable Ipswich Country Club is an absolute masterpiece. Boasting three beautifully-appointed levels, it features a laundry list of recent renovations by Park Woodbury of Ipswich that is sure to please even the most discriminating buyer. Proudly presented by Joseph Cipoletta of J Barrett & Company, it lists for $779,900.
“After driving past the manned gate, mature trees and pristinely manicured lawns, you will feel like you have entered heaven,” says the Realtor. “It only gets better once you step inside to a wide open main level with a great flow perfect for entertaining or just day to day living. This sun-drenched home overlooking the second hole will not disappoint.”
A welcoming foyer leads you to a sprawling sunken living room with gleaming hardwood floors, a gas fireplace with marble surround, and decorative crown moldings. Just adjacent, find a gourmet kitchen thoughtfully updated with bright white custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances including a double wall oven, and a tasteful mix of recessed and pendant lighting. Sharing this level are a formal dining room, a generous family room, a powder room, and a glorious sunroom with sliders to a charming patio and koi pond.
A master suite on the second floor is enhanced by a tray ceiling, a large dressing area, a walk-in closet, and a luxuriously remodeled bath with double vanity, built-in soaking tub, and a tremendous glass shower. Two additional bedrooms with generous closets round off this level along with a second renovated bath with over-sized seamless shower.
Perhaps the greatest surprise of all however, is the expansive lower level offering a second family room, a home office, and a custom designed temperature controlled wine closet. Other features of this home include a two-car garage, a newly shingled roof, seven heating and cooling zones, two furnaces, and fresh bedroom carpeting.
“The Ipswich Country Club makes life easy because all of your exterior maintenance such as snow removal and landscaping is taken care of for you,” says Cipoletta. “And while a country club membership is not required, residents here have the option of a social membership or golf membership or both. This is resort living at its best.”
Joseph Cipoletta, who specializes in buying and selling on the North Shore, most recently sold the historic John Proctor House in Peabody. To view this lovely home, call the realtor at 617-592-9152 to schedule a tour.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.