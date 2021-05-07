Set back on two beautiful acres on one of the most coveted streets in Wenham, this four-bedroom colonial has been lovingly cared for and thoughtfully expanded by the current owners who’ve lived here for more than thirty years. This lovely home, sited on the former Tucker Estate, is presented by Gretchen Berg of J Barrett & Company for $1,250,000.
A winding drive with bucolic views of the meadow leads the way to a commanding yet hospitable façade with granite steps and a welcoming portico. Step inside to a wide open floor plan with a “Post and Beam” feel thanks to high ceilings, exposed beams, knotty pine moldings and trims, and a curved architectural staircase. Relaxed yet versatile rooms on this main level include a home office with fireplace, a cozy living room with custom built-ins and a gas stove with brick surround, a charming three-season room with walls of screened windows and access to a large deck with hot tub, and a spacious family room (added in 2007) with radiant heat and recessed lighting. Just adjacent is a cook’s kitchen complete with a double oven, Miele dishwasher and SubZero refrigerator, a generous dining room, and a sundrenched sitting room with lengthy windows from which to “take-in” the exquisite property.
The rustic esthetic extends to the second level where you will find the newer primary en suite featuring a vaulted beam ceiling, a tremendous walk-in closet/dressing room with custom shelving and drawers and a sumptuous bath with two vanities and radiant heat that extends to the over-sized glass enclosed shower. Sharing this floor are three more bedrooms, a full bath with double sinks and a convenient laundry room.
Additional highlights of this special property include newer systems, over-sized windows, a combination of central air and mini split cooling and a three-car garage with potting room and ample storage above. Close to Route 128 and the commuter rail station, the home is convenient to shopping, dining, schools and beaches.
“I grew up across the street and I can honestly say that there is something in the wind here that is very comforting and appealing,” says Berg. “You can literally feel your blood pressure drop by simply driving down the driveway.”
This home is shown by appointment. For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Gretchen Berg at 617-913-6755.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 3-car garage
· 3,615 square feet
· $1,250,000
LISTED BY:
· Gretchen Berg
· J Barrett L& Company
· 617-913-6755 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
