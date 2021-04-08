If the events of the past year have taught us anything at all, it is that we are rethinking the way we learn, work, live and play. Just as homeowners were trending toward down-sizing, today’s buyer is looking for quite the opposite believes Deirdre Blake, J Barrett & Company’s listing agent for this expanded Colonial in Danvers. Brand new to market, this 11 bedroom, four to six bedroom home is listed for $799,000.
“Since the lock down, people have been living very differently,” she says. “A warm and inviting home like this is very desirable because it has so many customizable spaces. Inside and out, there is plenty of room to spread out and soothe the soul.”
Set on a beautifully landscaped lot surrounded by lush perennials and mature plantings, the home presents as a classic center entrance from the curb. Step inside however, to find an unexpected floor plan that is flexible enough to accommodate single-level living, in-law or teen suites, or multiple home offices. To the left of a welcoming foyer, a living room with pellet stove flows easily to a large upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and farmer’s sink, granite counter tops, a large pantry and a dining area with French doors. Just adjacent, a generous family room features built-in shelving, an electric fireplace, hardwood floors and a sliding glass barn door. Additional rooms on this level include two bonus rooms with closets, a laundry room, a full bath and a sunroom with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading to a beautiful half-acre fenced yard with patio, in-ground pool, pool house and storage shed.
On the second floor, three spacious bedrooms share a full bath with double sinks while the primary suite is complete with a walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling and a bath with Jacuzzi tub. While the finished third level is ideal for an-home gym or media room perhaps, it could easily be divided should there be the need for extra rooms, suggests the Realtor.
“There is enough room here for everyone, yet there are also lots of private spaces for when you just need to ‘get away’,” says Blake. “This home offers nice comfortable living at a time when we really need it the most,” says Blake.
Close to Danvers High School and Saint John’s Prep, this property is also convenient to Routes 128 and 95. For more information, call Deirdre Blake at 781-820-4681.
AT A GLANCE:
· 11 rooms
· 4-6 bedrooms
· 3 full baths
· 3,998 square feet
· $799,000
LISTED BY:
· Deirdre Blake
· J Barrett & Company
· 781-820-4681 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
