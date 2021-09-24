Set on a private lot complete with water views reminiscent of Monet’s famous water lily collection, this custom-built home in Wenham offers far more than its charming curb appeal suggests. Though it appears to be a traditional 19th century New England home from the street, it is in reality a sprawling expanse boasting nearly 5,500 square feet of living and working space. Proudly presented by Arthur Thompson of LUX Realty North Shore, it is listed for $1,100,000.
“As soon as you step through the front door, the house transforms right before your eyes from a story and a half to four finished levels. Its incredible floorplan has been designed for formal entertaining in the front and easy daily living in the back,” says the Realtor. “This unique house filled with top-of-the-line and distinct finishes must be seen in order to be completely understood. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
A meandering brick walkway leads the way into the main level where visitors will find an array of eclectic yet versatile rooms including a handsome library with built-in bookcases and cork covered walls for privacy and two sitting rooms featuring crown moldings, intricate woodworking and a wood burning fireplace with an imported hand-carved surround. The two story great room wrapped in glass is perhaps the most dramatic space of all thanks to its vaulted ceiling, upholstered walls, a breathtaking chandelier imported from Prague and a hand-painted ceiling mural meant to mimic the evening sky. A seamless transition leads to a gourmet kitchen featuring bright white maple cabinets with flamed granite counter tops, professional-grade stainless steel appliances including two dishwashers and a six-burner range with double ovens, an over-sized island, a cozy breakfast nook and a generous pantry. For more formal entertaining, there is a stunning dining room with French doors and original wide pine floors.
A spectacular primary suite on the second level is a fashionista’s dream come true. Brilliantly combining the sleeping quarters with the pre-conceived walk-in closet, an open-concept design offers twin granite-topped islands with storage and an entire wall of closets. The adjoining en suite bath is just as spectacular with a decorative fireplace, double sinks with retractable mirrors and sky lights above, a large shower with multiple rain heads and multi-colored glass tiling, and a striking mosaic mural. Two additional bedrooms and a secondary full bath share this level along with a media loft complete with an over-stuffed couch, a 60” t.v. and Bose speakers, all of which will be gifted to the buyer.
A potential home office with private entrance is just one of the additional highlights of this home which include, a third floor craft room with built-in work station, a lower level exercise room with sauna, wine grotto and a full bath, an over-sized two-car garage, an expansive deck, a detached teahouse with koi pond, and a wood-fired pizza oven.
To schedule a private tour of this special offering, call Arthur Thompson at 978-407-0675. Visit www.luxrealtynorthshore.com for a 3D tour.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 3.5 baths
· 5,479 square feet
· $1,100,000
LISTED BY:
· Arthur Thompson
· LUX Realty North Shore
· 978-407-0675