Idyllically located within minutes of the village and coveted West Beach, this stunning Contemporary Colonial in Beverly Farms abuts Beverly Commons’ conservation area, affording the utmost in privacy and solitude. “Between the miles of biking and hiking trails and its proximity to the town’s exclusive beach, this property is an absolute naturalist’s delight,” says agent and J Barrett & Company Vice President Ted Richard, who lists it for $1,250,000.
While this home was inarguably lovely from the start, it was masterfully renovated in 2018 by the prestigious architectural firm Siemakso Verbridge. Inside, expect to see a thoughtfully refreshed main level featuring gleaming wood flooring, recessed lighting, crown moldings and plenty of windows that usher in a flood of natural light throughout. Formal spaces include a generous dining room and a living room with doors to a brand new Brazilian wood deck with custom wire rail system. Should you prefer a more “casual vibe”, the step-down family room is divine with a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. Just adjacent, a bonus room is perfect for a home office and/or exercise space. Rounding off this level is the redesigned chef’s kitchen, complete with custom cabinets, heat resistant “neolith” porcelain counters with a dramatic waterfall, a large center island, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf stove, a Subzero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Miele coffee machine.
Sharing the second floor are four bedrooms including the primary suite featuring a spa-inspired bath with a sunken jetted tub, separate shower and a double vanity. A second full bath completes this space.
On a long list of the home’s additional highlights find a new four-zone heating and cooling system, a generous lower level with terrific storage, an over-sized two-car garage, and a back yard patio with six-person hot tub.
“When you are here, you can really feel how close you are to Cape Ann and all that coastal New England has to offer,” says Richard. “Beverly Farms is so much more than an address. It is a great state of mind.”
For more information on this special offering, or to schedule a viewing, call Ted Richard at 978-921-1117.
AT A GLANCE:
· 9 rooms
· 4 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 3,112 square feet
· $1,250,000
LISTED BY:
· Ted Richard
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-921-1117 · www.jbarrettrealty.com