If you fear that new construction may be out of your reach, Ed Dick of J Barrett and Company’s e.d.dick Group advises you to think again. With its first phase of three phases currently under construction, Farm Village in Ipswich will ultimately offer 51 architect-designed homes with price tags starting below $700,000.
“This is a unique opportunity to own a brand new home set on 100 picturesque acres in a premier seacoast community,” says the Realtor. “The great news here is that 70 of those acres will be preserved so that each and every home will about permanent open spaces. You won’t find new construction with this amount of privacy at this price, anywhere else on the North Shore right now.”
Buyers will have their choice of seven home styles, single-level, two and five-story styles, ranging from 2,200 to 3,500 square feet. Regardless of floor plan, each home will come standard with two and a half tiled baths with Kohler fixtures, hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, full-size washer and dryer hook-ups, generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets, and two-car garages with electric openers. Gourmet kitchen/dining areas complete with granite counter tops, select cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large pantries will thoughtfully open to generous great rooms enhanced by over-sized windows, gas fireplaces, and doors to 10’ x 12’ decks. Thoughtfully energy efficient, these homes will feature on-demand hot water heaters, FHA gas heat and central air conditioning, and above-code insulation. Additional options of which there are many, include fourth bedrooms, first floor master suites, libraries/studies, and welcoming front porches.
Sited on professionally landscaped lots just west of Ipswich center, Farm Village is conveniently located at the crossroads of Mile Lane and Linebrook Road. Connected by sidewalks to the Doyon Elementary School, Ipswich High School and Downtown Ipswich, new home owners will also have easy access to the MBTA, the library, and countless fine dining and boutique-like shopping.
“Of the 16 house lots in Phase I, two of the four homes currently being built are already under agreement. The packages offered feel so right for today’s market,” says Ed. “Based on what we hear from buyers, these homes represent everything they need for their busy lifestyles. The beauty of new construction is that you can step right in and put your very own signature on it.”
The Homes at Farm Village are being developed by Village at Linebrook LLC which is a member of Symes Associates, one of the largest builder/developers in New England. For more information on these homes, call Ed Dick at 508-612-4240, Judy Hanson at 978-337-3371, Emily Schuparra at 617-669-3668 or visit www.farmvillageipswich.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.