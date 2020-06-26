“Who wouldn’t want 32 acres of open space right in their back yard, especially if your house was newly constructed with your personal decorating choices throughout?”, asks Broker Ed Dick of J Barrett and Company’s e.d.dick Group. “All of this is available at Farm Village in the beautiful seaside village of Ipswich where the architect designed homes start at $739,900.”
At Farm Village, buyers have their choice of seven styles with first floor masters and two-story style homes on professionally landscaped lots that range from 2,200 to 3,500 square feet. Each home features two and a half baths with Kohler fixtures, hardwood floors in the main living areas, generous master bedroom with walk in closet, two-car garage with garage door openers and a full size washer and dryer hook -up.
The gourmet kitchens are complete with granite counter tops, select cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large pantries. The living area is generous and offers over-sized windows, a gas fireplace and a deck accessed by sliding door. Additional options should the buyer desire, include upgraded quartz counters, hardwood flooring on the second floor, upgraded plumbing fixtures, and marble or granite fireplace surrounds. All homes are highly energy efficient with FHA gas heat and central air, code or better insulation, and energy packages. These beautiful residences are being constructed by Village at Linebrook LLC, a member of Symes Associates - one of New England’s largest and highly esteemed developers.
Conveniently located near the intersection of Mile Lane and Linebrook Road, sidewalks at Farm Village lead to the Doyon Elementary School, Ipswich High School and downtown Ipswich. Within a brief driving distance, find Crane Beach, the MBTA train station, the public library and excellent restaurants and shops. Known for its sweet clams, ample open space, bike trails, river activities, Crane Estate, Appleton Farms, and more “First Period” houses (1620-1720) than any other town in the nation, Ipswich has been recognized as one of the best places to live in Massachusetts.
“If you think you can’t find high quality, maintenance free exterior NEW homes in a quality community on the North Shore, think again. FARM VILLAGE has it all, “says Dick. “Three of the four homes that have been built are under agreement with three lots committed for new builds starting next month. It’s the right product, at the right time with the right price and there is no better place to have a NEW home surrounded by FRESH OPEN countryside than right here in Ipswich!”
For more information on these exceptional homes, call the e. d. dick group of J Barrett & Company at 978.471.6007 or visit www.farmvillageipswich.com .
