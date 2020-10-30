Should you be looking for luxury, ease and convenience, your search ends here. Introducing “Swampscott’s Park Place” – brand new construction offering four well-appointed units boasting open floor plans, gourmet kitchens and smart technology. Presented by Sean K. Connelly of RE/MAX 360, prices start at $589,900.
“These homes are for the discerning buyers who value style, comfort, quality construction and maintenance-free living with the added bonus of a seaside location,” says the Realtor. “Owners will find themselves close to beautiful Eisman’s Beach, town parks, shops, restaurants and public transportation.”
Whether you opt for one of the single-level garden styles or one of the townhouse designs, expect to find gleaming hardwood floors, recessed and pendant lighting¸ ceiling fans, in-unit laundries and NEST programmable thermostats. Chef’s kitchens feature shaker-style soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and center islands with breakfast bars that easily seat four. Thoughtfully flexible designs allow for easy reconfiguring of the living and dining spaces.
All of the two-bedroom units include master suites complete with custom walk-in closets, double vanities and showers with seamless glass doors. While each home has a second full bath with a tub/shower combination and chic subway tile, the two townhouse units also have a convenient half bath on the main level. Should there be the need for extra living space down the road, each unit has a walk-up attic while three of the four also have unfinished basements.
Additional amenities include two parking spaces (Unit 1 has a one-car garage), gas heat, central air conditioning, separate water meters, and a common outdoor space for community gatherings. A low monthly association fee covers landscaping, snow removal, exterior maintenance and master insurance.
Call Sean K. Connelly at 781-910-6261 to schedule a Covid-safe viewing. For information on financing, call Michael Galatis of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp at 978-729-7690 or email him at mgalatis@fairwaymc.com. Or visit his website at www.michaelgalatis.com NMLS#17159 Office Address - 100 Conifer Hill Park Suite 310, Danvers, MA 01923
AT A GLANCE:
· 4, 2 bedroom units
· 2 to 2.5 baths
· 1,353 to 1,596 square feet
· $589,900 to $619,900
LISTED BY:
· Sean K. Connelly
· RE/MAX 360
· 781-910-6261 · www.seankconnelly.com
