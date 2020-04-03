This newly listed East Gloucester condominium is sure to check off everything on your list from location to convenience to overall luxury. Part of the sought-after Pirates Lane community, this chic ocean-facing, single-level unit has recently been refurbished top-to- bottom by a well-respected local contractor. A tremendous value at $575,000, it is newly listed by Martha Anger of Engel & Völkers By the Sea.
“Based on the caliber of work, the gorgeous setting, and the overall fun funky vibe, you would be hard-pressed to find anything comparable in this price range,” says the realtor. “This home offers just the right combination of condition, quality and lifestyle.”
Situated between the North Shore Art Association and Duckworth’s restaurant and adjacent to several local marinas, this location is prime and has plenty to offer. Good Harbor Beach is just over one mile away and Niles Beach is even closer, while the Gloucester Stage Company and Rocky Neck are a half mile down the road.
Having fallen in love with the character of the nineteenth century building from the curb, the current owners knew almost immediately that this was home, according to Anger. Once the unit was purchased, they got to work on plans that included opening walls and ceilings to the studs, updating the electrical and plumbing, improving insulation and subsequent sound proofing, installing a ductless mini split system in the master bedroom, and replacing dated flooring with gleaming hardwood.
A very spacious living room featuring a vaulted ceiling with fan, a gas fireplace flanked by custom shelving and cupboards, and glass sliders to a waterfront deck opens effortlessly to a striking and well-equipped kitchen. Sure to delight the consummate chef or even the most novice of cooks, this striking space boasts bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and backsplash, a large dining peninsula with sink and touchless faucet, and both recessed and designer pendant lighting.
Thoughtfully tucked toward the back for privacy, two good sized bedrooms offer generous walk-in closets and lovely views of the common space yard and garden outside. A newly remodeled bath with tiled walk-in shower and a double vanity rounds off this home, along with an in-unit laundry complete with full-sized stackable washer and dryer and extra storage.
Additional amenities include private storage lockers, a shared laundry area, and deeded parking. A monthly association fee covers hot water, water, sewer, master insurance, laundry facilities, exterior maintenance, road maintenance, professional landscaping, snow removal, storage, refuse removal, garden area and reserve funds.
“This is easy living, inside and out,” says Anger. “With proximity to marinas, beaches, restaurants and entertainment, the activities are endless. Even if you decide to just relax on your deck, the sunset views over the harbor afford a different show every single night.”
If you would like more information on this special listing, call Martha Anger at 781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
• 5 rooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 full bath
1,114 square feet
• $575,000 LISTED BY:
• Martha Anger
• Engel & Völkers By the Sea
781-727-4547 marthaanger.evrealestate.com
