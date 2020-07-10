This newly listed East Gloucester condominium is sure to check off everything on your list from location to convenience to overall luxury. Part of the sought-after Pirates Lane community, this chic ocean-facing, single-level unit has recently been refurbished top-to-bottom by a well-respected local contractor. A tremendous value at $549,000, it is listed by Martha Anger of Engel & Volkers By the Sea.
“Based on the caliber of work, the gorgeous setting, and the overall fun funky vibe, you would be hard-pressed to find anything comparable in this price range,” says the realtor. “This home offers just the right combination of condition, quality and lifestyle.”
Having fallen in love with the character of the 19th century building from the curb, the current owners knew almost immediately that this was home, according to Anger. Once the unit was purchased, they got to work on plans that included opening walls and ceilings to the studs, updating the electrical and plumbing, improving insulation and subsequent sound proofing, installing a ductless mini split system in the master bedroom, and replacing dated flooring with gleaming hardwood.
A very spacious living room featuring a vaulted ceiling with fan, a gas fireplace flanked by custom shelving and cupboards, and glass sliders to a waterfront deck opens effortlessly to a striking and well-equipped kitchen. Sure to delight the consummate chef or even the most novice of cooks, this striking space boasts bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and backsplash, a large dining peninsula with sink and touchless faucet, and both recessed and designer pendant lighting.
Thoughtfully tucked toward the back for privacy, two good sized bedrooms offer generous walk-in closets and lovely views of the courtyard below. A newly remodeled bath with tiled walk-in shower and a double vanity rounds off this home, along with an in-unit laundry complete with full-sized stackable washer and dryer and extra storage.
Additional amenities include private storage lockers, a shared laundry area, and two deeded parking spaces. A monthly association fee covers water, sewer, master insurance, exterior maintenance, and landscaping and snow removal.
“This is easy living, inside and out,” says Anger. “Surrounded by marinas, close to Rocky Neck, and within a mile from Niles and Good Harbor Beaches, the activities are endless. Even if you decide to just relax on your deck, the harbor views afford a different show every single night.”
If you would like more information on this special listing, call Martha Anger at 781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
5 rooms
2 bedrooms
1 full bath
1,114 square feet
$549,000
LISTED BY:
Martha Anger
Engel & Volkers By the Sea
781-727-4547
