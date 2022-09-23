Breathtaking vistas of Jones River Salt Marsh, the Annisquam River and the Gloucester sky line truly heighten this gorgeous home, but it is the deeded mooring off of Long Wharf that really sets it apart. Offering easy access to Wingaersheek Beach and the harbor, this property is quite unlike most on Cape Ann, believe J Barrett’s Ann Olivo and Rick Marshall, who have listed it for $1,375,000.
“This is a 21st Century treasure with that added bonus for the boat-loving buyer,” says Olivo. “The summer appeal is obvious,” adds Marshall, “but it is the beauty of winter with its constantly changing views that is so often misunderstood.”
Clearly designed to take full advantage of its stunning backdrop, this home boasts massive floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors, a turret-like five window bay area and multiple water-facing decks. On the main floor, find a wide open living space enhanced by soaring 12-foot ceilings with fans, crown moldings, recessed lighting and gleaming hardwood floors. The chef’s kitchen is gorgeous and well-equipped with ample cabinets the color of the sea, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven. An over-sized center island with comfortable seating flows to a generous dining area wrapped in windows and an engaging family room featuring custom cupboards and a wood-burning fireplace with locally sourced granite surround. A home office with wrap-around transom windows overlooks a lovely backyard with attractive granite outcroppings, a fire pit and a hot tub. Rounding off this level is a full bath with glass shower.
Ascend to the second floor to find a convenient laundry room and two spacious bedrooms offering 10-foot ceilings, plush wall-to-wall carpeting and ocean-front decks. The huge primary suite also features a private bath with walk-in shower and jetted soaking tub.
Additional highlights of this distinctive home include energy efficient Thermopane Anderson windows; a finished lower level with game room and utility space; a side patio; a very large one-car garage with ample storage for kayaks, paddleboards, surf boards and bikes; and a mere two-minute drive to Wingaersheek Beach.
“The southerly breezes are absolutely unbelievable,” says Marshall. “Add that to the year-long uninterrupted scenery and the water access and you have a very special opportunity.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Ann Olivo at 508-942-4323 or Rick Marshall at 978-314-2015.
AT A GLANCE:
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 full baths
• 2,100 square feet
• Deeded mooring
• $1,375,000
LISTED BY:
• Ann Olivo, 508-942-4323
• Rick Marshall, 978-314-2015
• J Barrett & Company