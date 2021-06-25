It is probably safe to say that you have never seen anything quite like “Stoneacre".
Set deeply in granite ledge on Gloucester’s desirable Eastern Point, this imposing home is aptly named to reflect its hand-cut granite block construction.
Offering an astounding 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space, this manor also boasts an additional 6,000+ square feet on the partially finished third level. Presented with pride by Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By the Sea, it is currently on the market for $6,500,000.
“Commanding a sheltered anchorage, this home has been an iconic presence to mariners for over a century,” says Armstrong, “Sitting at tide's edge and floating above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves are seemingly at arm's reach from every room, with a refreshing cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double mooring.”
Completely renovated in accordance with the appropriate historic guidelines, the home has been fullymodernized throughout, all the while carefully preserving the original custom woodwork and finishes along the way. Upgrades include eight rebuilt fireplaces, newly replaced windows and doors, and all new systems. Additionally, seamless improvements and expansions were made to accommodate family gatherings, entertaining, recreation, and peaceful retreats.
Striking hand-carved gates with a nautical motif lead the way to a long colonnade with vaulted barrel ceiling , a portico, and an open courtyard.
Step through the entryway to a main level made up of lavish spaces of understated grace that include a magnificent music room surrounded by a spacious terrace, a harbor-facing sunroom encased in glass, and a formal living room with exposed beams, raised paneling, crown moldings and multiple sets of French doors. The truly unrivaled chef’s kitchen features multiple cooking stations, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a professional pizza oven, craftsman quality cabinetry, and an intricately carved wood ceiling.
Just one of nine bedrooms, the ocean-facing master suite on the second floor is an absolute haven with a custom bed, wood burning fireplace, wet bar and private deck. An astounding lower level finished with stone walls and tiled flooring is anchored by a bar designed to rival the finest of Irish pubs with built-in taps and refrigerators. Also featured here is a billiards room, wine cave, his and hers bathrooms, and a wood-paneled dry sauna with a teak Dock Room with rainforest showers, changing room, and large steam room. Just outside, a 12-person custom Jacuzzi has been carved into the ledge at the edge of the harbor.
“This is a property that has been built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer,” says Armstrong. “With its immaculate grounds and fortresslike construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.”
For more information on this “once in a lifetime” property, call The Amanda Armstrong Group at 978-
879-6322.
AT A GLANCE:
• 20 rooms
• 9 bedrooms
• 6 full and 4 half baths
• 9,981 square feet
• $6,500,000
LISTED BY:
• Amanda Armstrong, The Amanda Armstrong Group
• President’s Circle Award Winner
• Engel & Volkers By the Sea
• 978-879-6322
