Overlooking Essex Bay and offering breathtaking views of the river separating Cranes and Coffins beaches, this beautifully appointed waterfront gem has been expanded and meticulously updated. Featuring a wide open flexible floor plan, a screened-in front porch, and a private pier with float dock, this virtual oasis is ready and waiting for your summer entertaining. Coming soon, this listing is presented by Shelly Shuka of J Barrett & Company, it lists for $1,850,000.
“This captivating property just off of Conomo Point Road is all about the ever-changing scenery,” says the realtor. “Walls of windows throughout this sun-filled Colonial serve to capture stunning sunrises and the beautiful reflections from the water.”
Built in the 1950s as a seasonal cottage, the home now boasts a generous main level with adaptable rooms well-suited for a contemporary lifestyle. A convenient mudroom leads the way to a fabulous, “front-to-back” open concept kitchen/family room featuring plentiful custom cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, an extensive center island, and top of the line appliances including a Viking double oven and six-burner gas stove and a Sub Zero refrigerator. The adjoining family room is enhanced by a cathedral ceiling, a Vermont Castings gas stove, and easy access to a Beacon Hill-style patio.
Down the hall, a large living room with pocket doors, custom built-ins, and a gas stove is ideal for formal entertaining. However, if a first floor master suite is more to your liking suggests Shuka, this space could be easily repurposed thanks to a smartly planned three-bedroom septic. Rounding off this level is a remodeled full bath, a generous laundry room, and a dining room with bench seating and a wood burning fireplace.
Just above, find two bedrooms with private baths. The master suite is further enriched by a skylit vaulted ceiling, a Vermont Castings wood burning stove, a beverage refrigerator, a cedar sweater closet, and a secluded deck with marine cable railings. Just adjacent, a somewhat smaller room would make for a wonderful nursery, home office, or over-sized walk-in closet perhaps.
This remarkable home has a seemingly endless list of extras that includes wood and tile flooring, Hunter Douglas shades throughout, two pull-down attics, an outdoor shower, and a two-car detached garage.
“Whether you reside year-round or occupy it as a summer retreat, once you are here you won’t want to leave,” says Shuka. “There’s really nothing quite like this on the local market today.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Shelly Shuka at 508-932-0102.
AT A GLANCE:
· 7 rooms
· 3 bedrooms
· 3 full baths
· 3,136 square feet
· $1,850,000
LISTED BY:
· Shelly Shuka
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-932-0102
