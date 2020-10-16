Set in a private and pastoral setting amid 2-plus acres of woodland in Hamilton, this striking newer center-entrance colonial offers the finest in contemporary luxury and country living. Renovated in 2002 by noted architect Laine Jones, the 7,545 square foot regal home boasts an astounding 14 rooms including five bedrooms and nine baths. Listed by Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By The Sea, it is listed for $2,199,000
“This majestic residence achieves an elegant balance of the highest-level of quality, modern convenience, and down-home comfort, with ingenious choices of design elements in some parts of the home evoking the timeless appeal of a horse barn and stables,” says the Realtor. “Outside, the home is equipped to savor the splendid natural setting in all seasons, with an outdoor kitchen, screened porch with granite wood burning fireplace, and deck and patio overlooking the lawn.”
A meandering drive leads the way to a lovely piazza and what can only be described as an arresting façade. A prominent antique front door serves to welcome you into a dramatic two-story foyer running the entire length of the home — flanked by a grand staircase and elegant columns on one side and beautifully crafted walls of cabinets on the other. A second entrance with French doors opens to grassy lawns and voluminous gardens.
The enviable chef’s kitchen is clearly a stand-out in this home, with antique white cabinets, a coffered pressed tin ceiling with recessed and pendant lighting, a granite dining island with microwave, high-end appliances, and warm travertine tiling. Its wide open design allows for easy access to a charming breakfast area, a gracious sitting room with brick fireplace with a carved oak mantel, a formal dining room with crown molding and built-ins, and a full bar. A convenient first floor master suite is heavenly with a soaring sky-lit ceiling, a fireplace, his-and-her spa baths featuring a soaking tub and tiled shower, walk-in closets, and French doors opening to a private bluestone patio. Across the foyer, custom barn doors usher you into a sweeping living room lined with built-in bookcases and a home office. Rounding off this level is a spectacular glass-encased sun room with a stone fireplace and wood ceiling.
On the second floor, find four en suite bedrooms (one with a private mahogany deck) and a family room, executive office with custom filing cabinets, and gym with cork flooring. A tremendous bonus room with storage is just one flight above. The attached three-car and two-car garages along with the large courtyard ensure ample parking for family and guests.
“Conveniently located minutes from Routes 128 and 95, it is also close to riding, hiking and biking trails, conservation areas, and nearby beaches,” says Armstrong. “This is a truly remarkable home.”
AT A GLANCE:
14 rooms
5 bedrooms
7 full and 2 half baths
7,545 square feet
$2,199,000
LISTED BY:
Amanda Armstrong
The Amanda Armstrong Group
Engel & Volkers By The Sea
978-879-6322