This remarkable offering in bucolic Groveland is far more than your “run-of-the-mill” piece of real estate. In reality explains listing agent Nicole Sargent, the custom Red Oak Timber Frame home along with the 6.66 acres on which it sits, is much more about “lifestyle”.
“Set deep in the woods and surrounded by over 100 acres of conservation land, this truly amazing property affords privacy, peace and serenity, despite being just 10 minutes from the highway for easy commuting,” she says. “There is an undeniable calmness that comes over everyone who sees it. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the buyer in search of the unique.”
A long and meandering driveway bordered by lush greenery and massive trees leads the way to a home that has been custom built with comfort, energy efficiency and sustainability in mind. While Timber Frame construction was popular in the United States as far back as the early 1600s, the intricate “puzzle-like” construction has been swapped out over the years for more cost effective methods, making this home quite unique from the ground up. Inside, proof of this distinctive architecture includes exposed beams authentically secured by wooden pegs and a dramatic red oak truss framing the staircase.
Conducive to effortless entertaining and comfortable day-to-day living, the first floor is thoughtfully open and airy. An expansive kitchen well-equipped with generous cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a stationary butcher block island with storage flows easily into a dining room with wood burning stove and sliders to a side deck ideal for al fresco dining when the weather permits. Representing the heart of this main level, the living room is striking with a vaulted beamed ceiling, exposed brick and walls of over-sized windows. Also on this level find a home office, a laundry room with full bath, and an en suite primary bedroom. Two additional bedrooms with wide pine floors, ceiling fans and ample closets share the flight above with a third full bath.
A sprawling lower level (currently used as a workshop) provides a world of possibilities for the weekend hobbiest, aspiring carpenter, or the new homeowner in need of extra living space.
“The owner/builder not only delivered unparalleled craftsmanship throughout this ‘all electric’ home but he made the very smart structural decision of using insulated panels to keep heating and cooling costs to a minimum, all the while retaining the natural beauty of the timbers,” says the realtor. “You know the minute you walk into this house that someone put a lot of time and energy into its design.”
For more information on this very special property, or to schedule a private viewing, call Nicole Sargent at 508-572-1663.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 3 full baths
· 2,451 square feet
· 6.66 acres
· $1,200,000
LISTED BY:
· Nicole Sargent
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-572-1663 · www.jbarrettrealty.com