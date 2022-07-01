You would be hard pressed to find a more serene setting than the one offered by this bucolic Hamilton property. Edged by hundreds of acres of conservation land, this breathtaking residence abuts the Harvard Polo and Equestrian Center while lending access to miles and miles of walking, hiking and biking trails. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Paula Polo-Filias and Holly Fabyan, this special listing is on the market for $1,795,000.
“This wooded location is so calming. At any given moment, you are sure to see one or two polo ponies just milling about,” says Polo-Filias. “When you are here, you feel completely surrounded by peace.”
Not to be outdone by its extraordinary grounds, the home’s interior is equally matched. Thoroughly renovated, this beautifully appointed Colonial is complete with high-end enhancements such as custom built-ins, gleaming hickory flooring, crown moldings and recessed lighting. A thoughtful circular floor plan ensures an easy flow from a formal dining room enriched with mahogany and marble finishes to a designer kitchen with a hand-painted tiled back splash, professional-grade appliances and a hickory center island with ample seating and prep sink. Also nearby, find a generous butler’s pantry and a charming sitting room opening to a back yard-facing deck. Rounding off this level is a powder room, a wet bar, a living room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, and a handsome library boasting custom bookshelves, a window seat and stunning views of the paddocks and horses across the road.
A dramatic staircase leads to the second floor where you should expect to see a laundry room, two bedrooms with vaulted pine ceilings, a newly remodeled bath, and a primary suite complete with a dressing room with custom built-ins and a luxurious bath with soaking tub, separate shower and a double vanity.
Additional features of this gorgeous home include a walk-out lower level with guest bedroom, ¾ bath and gym; radiant heat on the first floor; new windows throughout; professional landscaping; and a two-car garage. The property is also close to downtown Hamilton, the commuter rail and the highly acclaimed Hamilton/Wenham schools.
“Woodland Mead is a very special enclave of homes surrounded by protected conservation land,” says Polo-Filias. “This is the perfect opportunity to step into true ‘turn-key’ luxury.”
This home is shown by appointment. For more information, call Paula Polo-Filias at 978-479-0157 or Holly Fabyan at 508-843-0678.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 3 full and 1 half bath
· 3,692 square feet
· $1,795,000
LISTED BY:
· Paula Polo-Filias, 978-479-0157
· Holly Fabyan, 508-843-0678
· J Barrett & Company · www.jbarrettrealty.com