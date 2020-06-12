Downsizing, or “rightsizing”, as Sales Director Janet Breiter describes it, no longer means having to sacrifice quality, luxury, or space. Welcome to The Village of Canter Brook Farm - Hamilton’s newest 55+ community. A mix of 23 free-standing, duplex, and triplex units, these beautiful two-bedroom/two and a half bath homes are exquisitely appointed with the finest of finishes and expertly constructed by the locally esteemed developers, Canter Brook Capital, LLC. With just twelve units remaining, Breiter of J Barrett & Company encourages interested parties to act sooner rather than later.
“The stellar reputation of the builder is in large part, what is driving the rapid success of this project,” says the Realtor. “Buyers are also loving the proximity to walking trails, Bradley Palmer State Park, Patton Park, Cape Ann Beaches, Boston, and the MBTA. Situated in woodsy South Hamilton on a former horse farm, this neighborhood appeals to folks looking for a full, active lifestyle.”
Though the three styles vary somewhat in design and square footage (2,347 to 2,579), all of the homes boast open concept designs, high ceilings, natural red oak hard wood floors, first floor masters with walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths, private paver patios, two-car garages, and large basements finished upon request. Standard features in the gourmet kitchens include KraftMaid wood-grain cabinets and granite counter tops. In the open-space living/dining areas, expect to find gas fireplaces, wrap-around crown molding, and either shadow box or board and batten trims. Should the buyer be interested, there is an option of adding a glorious sunroom, adjacent to the kitchen area.
A spacious loft ideal for a family or media room shares the second level with a generous guest bedroom and a full bath with double vanity. Rounding off this floor is a tremendous storage room with climate control that some owners choose to repurpose for additional living space, says Breiter.
“The real beauty here is that buyers are not ‘boxed-in’. We encourage them to give their new home a ‘signature touch’,” she says. “We have an on-site showroom with a curated collection of standard and upgraded finishes. We even have a kitchen designer available for consultation. It’s all about choices.” Breiter added that Team Member Wendy McGrath, Options and Finish Consultant, coordinates the selections decision-making process with her attentive customer care.
Aside from the obvious aesthetic appeal, these HERS rated “green” homes are well-equipped with natural gas heat, tankless hot water, heating and ventilation systems with humidification, and top-of-the-line energy efficient windows throughout.
The Village at Canter Brook Farm is a pet friendly community. A low association fee of just $495 a month covers exterior maintenance, master insurance, landscaping and the ever-dreaded snow removal.
With strict safety protocols in place, the model is open from noon to 4, Friday through Monday at 417 Asbury Street, South Hamilton. For a private showing or for more information, call Janet Breiter at 978-626-0236. Additional photos and floor plans, including a video tour of the Model Home, can be viewed at www.villageatcanterbrookfarm.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedroom
· 2.5 bath
· 3 designs ranging between 2,347 and 2,565 square feet
· $789,900 - $924,900
LISTED BY:
· Janet Breiter and Wendy McGrath
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-626-0236 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
