Partners Christine Moore and Ann Olivo at J Barrett & Company are happy to announce the roll out of one of Gloucester’s most anticipated projects in recent years. Introducing “Maplewood School Residences” - a truly inspiring renovation of an iconic institution that has been shuttered and in disrepair for more than 30 years. The brainchild of Cambridge-based developer James Perrine, this slice of Gloucester’s history is now home to twelve exquisitely restored condominiums initially priced from $525,000 to $599,000.
“When we first looked at this building, we were immediately struck by its great condition. Gloucester is known for having made large investments in its schools by using the finest amenities like granite and brick to withstand the test of time and this building was no exception,” says construction team member Kirk Noyes. “What we have done is create an accurate reproduction of the 1899 school house by doing things like reinventing the cornice detailing around the building, reconfiguring old classrooms, and refurbishing the original staircase. The curb appeal is sure to surprise a lot of people.”
Along with thoughtfully restored 12’ ceilings and original, deep-set soaring windows with recessed trims, expect to find wide open floor plans boasting top-notch appointments such as hardwood floors and custom moldings. A mix of single and two-level living spaces, ten of the units will feature two massive bedrooms, two full tiled baths with quartz-topped vanities and tub surrounds, private studies with closets, enormous living and dining room areas, and gourmet kitchens complete with white shaker-style cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and center islands. Four units on the uppermost floor will come complete with south-facing balconies. Additional amenities include a full service elevator, solar powered sky lights, washer/dryer hook ups, central air conditioning, ground level storage, and two parking spaces (one assigned) per unit.
Two, one-bedroom homes including one that is handicapped accessible will be affordable. Information on a lottery selection will be forthcoming. “Our company is very proud to have produced over 100 affordable housing units in the 50 years we have been in business,” says Noyes.
Ideally sited in a residential neighborhood, “Maplewood School Residences” is close to downtown, Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach, and the train station for easy commuting.
“This is such a breathtaking project with incredible touches throughout. The more I look at it the more I fall in love with it,” says Moore. “We anticipate a delivery of November 1st so interested parties will want to act fast.”
An open house will be held this Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to noon at 120 Maplewood Avenue. For additional information, call Christine Moore at 978-479-5118 or Ann Olivo at 508-942-4323.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 full baths
· 1,630 to 2,100 square feet
· initially priced from $525,000 to $599,000
LISTED BY:
· Christine Moore, 978-479-5118
· Ann Olivo, 508-942-4323
· J Barrett & Company · www.jbarrettrealty.co
