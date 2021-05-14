The Isaac Lord House circa 1763 - 1806 has sat proudly on High Street surrounded by the largest collection of First Period houses in America for centuries. Today, it will serve as the anchor for Ipswich’s newest luxury community. The Condominiums at Lords Square will be comprised of the renovated historic single-family and five brand new townhomes. Expertly built by Arthur Allen of Asap Construction and presented for sale by LUX Realty North Shore’s Team Cotraro, these “soon-to-be listed” stunning residences will start in the $580’s.
Though all of the new homes will be enhanced by hardwood floors, fireplaces, primary en suites with walk-in closets and double vanities, finished basements with egressed windows, and gourmet kitchens with quartz counter tops, white maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and induction cook tops, buyers will have their choice of styles. Two 1700 square foot “duplex” units will offer three bedrooms and two and a half baths while the three 1500 – 1900 square foot “tri-plexes” will feature three and four bedrooms and either two and a half or three and half baths. Additional highlights will include private rear patios, second floor laundries, central air, single-car garages with two extra parking spaces, and a lovely green space for communal gatherings.
Should you be looking for a bit more notoriety or a little more space, the restored 1850 square foot house could be the perfect fit. Along with the inclusion of the aforementioned modern-day amenities, Allen and his team have made it their mission to retain the historic elements that made this property so special in the first place. “As soon as you see it, you will notice details like wood siding and trims, solid wood garage doors, exposed beams, original fireplace and aluminum clad windows,” says the builder. “To keep the feel of a true historic neighborhood, we have incorporated these components along with reclaimed original wood and period appropriate lantern street lights throughout the project. The whole idea was to blend the old with the new.”
Close to downtown restaurants and shopping, new owners will surely enjoy the proximity to Crane Beach, the commuter rail and Routes 1A, 128 and 95. With expected delivery dates just around the corner, Realtor Mike Cotraro asks interested parties to call sooner rather than later about details.
“For those who buy early, there is still time to select finishes and really make it their own,” he says. “This is a very exciting opportunity in a highly sought-after area.” For more information, call Mike Cotraro at 978-337-6355 or visit www.luxrns.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 new residences
· 3-4 bedrooms
· 2.5-3.5 baths
· 1500-1900 square feet
· Starting in the low $580’s
LISTED BY:
· Team Cotraro
· LUX Realty North Shore
· Mike Cotraro, 978-337-6355 · www.luxrns.com