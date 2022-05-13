Imagine a maintenance-free lifestyle topped off by stunning southwestern views of Bass River, the convenience of an elevator and garage parking, a fully equipped fitness center, and everything from medical services to dining right at your fingertips. Well dream no longer, for this beautiful two bedroom/two bath corner unit at sought-after Elliott Landing has just hit the market. Presented by Mike Cotraro of LUX Realty North Shore, it lists for $658,500.
Ideally laid out for easy entertaining, this home boasts a thoughtfully fluid living area with walls of glass, recessed lighting, crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors. The spacious living/dining space features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a built-in mini bar with custom cupboards, electric drapes, a fabulous pull-out desk, and sliders to a cozy balcony with custom trek decking. Designed with the discriminating cook in mind, the wide open kitchen boasts generous white cabinetry, premium stainless steel GE Café appliances, quartz counter tops, glass subway tiling and decorative down-lighting.
While both bedrooms offer wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fans and over-sized water-facing windows, it is the primary suite that steals the show. Here you can expect to find a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a spa-inspired glass tiled bath complete with soaking tub, separate handheld shower, double sinks and heated towel racks.
A second full bath and a laundry space with stackable washer/dryer round off this lovely fourth floor unit.
In addition to snow removal, landscaping and exterior maintenance, residents of Elliott Landing also enjoy full use of all common areas including community BBQ grills, a function space with kitchen, a billiards rooms, and the aforementioned gym.
“This extraordinary home at The Cummings Center is just minutes from the train station, an active downtown and the Atlantic Ocean,” says Cotraro. “It is really a ‘city within a city’, the true ‘corner stone’ of Beverly.”
For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Mike Cotraro at 978-337-6355.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 rooms
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 full baths
· 1,692 square feet
· $658,500
LISTED BY:
· Team Cotraro, LUX Realty North Shore
· Mike Cotraro, 978-337-6355 · www.luxrealtynorthshore.com