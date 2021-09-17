This commanding center-entrance colonial is perfectly positioned on an intimate cul de sac in the ever-desirable town of Rowley. Boasting 1.25 meticulously landscaped acres and more than 3,000 square feet of living space, this property is sure to fly off the market, predicts listing agent John McCarthy of Rowley Realty.
The home’s striking façade serves as a prelude to the elegance and grace of its interior. Well-appointed with wood floors, high ceilings and crown moldings, the main level features a formal living room, a spacious dining room and a spectacular yet comfortable family room with a cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is enhanced by maple cabinets, granite counter tops, double ovens and a separate gas cooktop, glass sliders to a generous deck over-looking the beautiful backyard.
A convenient laundry room can also be found in the half bath located off the kitchen.
Upstairs, find four bedrooms including a primary suite complete with two walk-in closets, a jetted tub and a separate stall shower. Rounding off this level is a second full bath. A walk-out lower level has been thoughtfully finished to provide extra space, ideal for a teen suite, rec room, or home office perhaps.
Additional features of this home include natural gas heat, central air and vacuum, fresh paint inside and out, a sprinkler system and walkway with new granite stairs. Within minutes of Routes 1 and 95, this lovely offering is also close to area restaurants, shopping, downtown Newburyport and Plum Island.
“This is a really beautiful house with great curb appeal that has been lovingly cared for by its original owners since they built it in 2004,” says McCarthy. “You would be hard pressed to find a better or more convenient community in which to live.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 3,000+ square feet
· $829,900
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573 · www.rowleyrealty.com