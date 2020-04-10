Amanda Armstrong, a leading Realtor and top-producing advisor for eleven years at Engel & Völkers By the Sea (formerly By the Sea Sotheby’s International Realty), is delighted to introduce the newly formed Amanda Armstrong Group.
Long known on the North Shore for the tireless direction, warm support, skillful pricing and expert negotiating skills she provides to her clients, Armstrong is now taking her commitment to excellence to the next level by assembling a team of professionals who share her talent, dedication, and unflagging work ethic.
“I formed this team for one reason only — because my own experience has shown me that you can be successful and hold on to your values, and that being consistently clear-eyed, forthright and diligent can go a long way toward overcoming the market fluctuations,” says Armstrong. “This group of individuals has what it takes to be very successful and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to support their success. Bringing unsurpassed experience and skills, team members Annie McClelland, Ashling Reilly, Charleen McCarthy and Jeff Hubbard collectively bring their deep, first-hand knowledge of every community north of Boston.”
South Hamilton native Annie McClelland joined Armstrong after graduating from St. Lawrence University with a degree in English and a minor in Communications.
Annie’s comprehensive knowledge of the North Shore combined with her passion for real estate and attention to detail, allows her to consistently provide superior customer service throughout all stages of the process of a home sale or purchase.
Real estate professional Ashling Reilly, known for providing exceptional service to her clients, brings over a decade of experience to the team. The Harvard University graduate’s cheerful “can-do” spirit along with her advertising and marketing background enable her to seamlessly broker the buying and selling of residential real estate.
Charleen McCarthy comes to the Armstrong Group with six years of real estate experience under her belt. A lifelong North Shore resident and Merrimack College graduate, she brings a native understanding of the region and its communities.
Entrepreneur, small business owner and Realtor since 2008, Jeff Hubbard has a strong passion for family and community as well as a deep understanding of the real estate market. The father of three chairs the Board of Selectmen for the town of Hamilton and has previously served on the Eastern Essex County Veteran’s Affairs Board and Community Preservation Committee of Hamilton.
“Amanda is an inspiring leader who sets the tone for all of us with her sunny, never quit attitude. Like her, we are all real and honest people who respect the relationship with our clients," says Hubbard, on behalf of himself and his teammates.
“We see ourselves as elite in our commitment to high performance, but not in our choice of clients or price points,” says Armstrong. "We believe in the need to base our market strategies on hard-eyed analysis of real data, not lazy or unfounded assumptions because we never want to misinform or mislead our clients.”
For your buying or selling needs, call The Amanda Armstrong Group at 978-879-6322 or email at amanda.armstrong@engelvoelkers.com.
