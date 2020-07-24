While it exudes the elegance and refinement of its neighboring homes, this custom Nantucket-style residence at the exclusive Turner Hill Golf community is a true stand out. Complete with extraordinary vistas of Ipswich and the multi-level fairways, it also boasts a sophisticated interior heightened by exquisite upgrades. Listed for $1,499,000, it is proudly presented by Jo Baker of J Barrett & Company.
A gracious foyer with rich hardwood flooring and attractive wainscoting ushers you into the formal living and dining rooms. Wide open for easy entertaining, this stunning space is enhanced by a cathedral ceiling, a gas fireplace, custom built-ins, chair rails, and two sets of double French doors leading to a sprawling deck with expansive views of the property. A private sitting area with a gas fireplace and access to a second deck spills into the granite kitchen recently updated with custom wood cabinetry, an attractive tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a center island, designer pendant lighting, and a generous butler’s pantry with beverage refrigerator.
A thoughtful first floor master bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet, glass sliders to the aforementioned deck, a private library with built-in shelving, and a sumptuous bath with a soaking tub, over-sized shower and double sinks. Rounding off this level are a well-appointed powder room and a laundry.
Two bedrooms atop the stairs offer en suite baths and a shared sitting room. Should all this leave you yearning for more, there is a finished lower level with a well-equipped kitchenette, a granite-topped dining bar with ample seating, a full bath, and a home office or guest room, and French doors to a covered stone patio with custom “smart” built-in hot tub. Additional highlights include a two-car garage, golf cart garage, backyard privacy fencing, central air conditioning, designer wallpaper, and crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout.
“There are very few detached single families with these types of offerings,” says Baker. “After they purchased it, the (current) owners hired phenomenal artisans and highly-skilled decorators who helped bring it to a whole other level. This is undoubtedly one of the finest homes at Turner Hill.”
In keeping with Covid 19 protocol, this very special home is shown by private appointment. Please call Jo Baker at 978-808-3378 for additional information.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 partial bath
· 4,597 square feet
· $1,499,000
LISTED BY:
· Josephine Baker
· J Barrett & Company
· 9778-808-3378 · www.jbarrettrealty.com.
