Downsizing no longer means having to sacrifice quality, luxury, or space. Welcome to The Village of Canter Brook Farm — Hamilton’s premier 55-plus community. A total of 23 units, these beautiful two-bedroom/two and a half bath homes are exquisitely appointed with the finest of finishes and expertly constructed by the locally esteemed developers, Restoration Capital. With just four units remaining, Sales Director Wendy McGrath of J Barrett & Company encourages interested parties to act sooner rather than later.
“Because the final homes are currently in the early stages of construction, buyers will have the opportunity to make their own selections,” says the Realtor. “We have an on-site showroom with a vast array of standard and upgraded finishes from which to choose along with a resident kitchen designer available for consultation. Now is the perfect time to build your signature home.”
All of the remaining residences are detached single-family styles boasting 2,565 square feet of living space. Each open-concept home will feature high ceilings, natural red oak hard wood floors, first floor masters with walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths, private paver patios, two-car garages, and large basements and attics to be finished upon request. Standard features in the gourmet kitchens include KraftMaid wood-grain cabinets and granite counter tops. In the living /dining areas, expect to find gas fireplaces, wrap-around crown moldings, and either shadow box or board and batten trims. Should the buyer be interested, there is an option of extending the kitchen with a glorious sunroom or screened porch.
A spacious loft ideal for a family or media room shares the second level with a generous guest bedroom and a full bath with double vanity. Rounding off this floor is a tremendous storage room with climate control that could easily be repurposed for additional living space.
Aside from the obvious aesthetic appeal, these HERS rated “green” homes are well-equipped with natural gas heat, tankless hot water, ventilation systems with humidification, and top-of-the-line energy efficient windows throughout.
“First floor living is really the key here,” says McGrath. “Buyers have the peace of mind in knowing that their home will accommodate their needs as they change. Those in search of an active outdoor lifestyle also love the proximity to walking trails, Bradley Palmer State Park, Patton Park, and Cape Ann Beaches. The MBTA, restaurants and shopping, in beautiful downtown Hamilton, are just one mile from The Village at Canter Brook Farm.”
The Village at Canter Brook Farm is a pet friendly community. A low association fee of just $495 a month covers exterior maintenance, road maintenance, trash removal, master insurance, landscaping and the ever-dreaded snow removal.
With strict safety protocols in place, the model is open from noon to 4 p.m., Friday through Monday at GPS 417 Asbury St., South Hamilton. For a private showing or for more information, call Sales Director Wendy McGrath at 978-768-3505. Additional photos and floor plans can be viewed at www.villageatcanterbrookfarm.com.
AT A GLANCE:
2 bedrooms
2.5 baths
2,565 square feet
$924,900
LISTED BY:
Wendy McGrath
J Barrett & Company
978-768-3505
www.villageatcanterbrookfarm.com