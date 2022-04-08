This three bedroom ranch set on over two acres minutes from Rowley’s quaint downtown is the next best thing to new construction. Renovated from top to bottom just a few short months ago, there is little left to do but turn the key. Newly listed for $519,900, the home is proudly presented by Rowley Realty’s John McCarthy.
Step right in to a stellar interior totally refreshed with gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, new moldings and trims, cathedral ceilings with fans, and freshly painted walls in calming neutrals. A spacious family/living room with an over-sized picture window from which to enjoy the pastoral views flows effortlessly into the contemporarily designed kitchen featuring bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of room for an island or large dining table.
Three bedrooms with ample closets and new Anderson windows share a beautifully renewed bath boasting ceramic tile, a shower/tub combination and a large vanity with double sinks. Storage will not be a problem in this home thanks to a generous loft accessed easily by drop a down stair case.
Seller recently removed the spiral staircase and replaced with a traditional staircase to create a better living space upstairs, and reframed and sheet rocked the sprawling walk-out basement with laundry room giving the new buyer the opportunity for a playroom, exercise room or media room perhaps.
“No one has lived here since the extensive renovations were made so you’re pretty much getting a new house minus the high price tag,” says McCarthy. “Add its proximity to Newburyport, Plum Island, the elementary school and the commuter rail and you’ve got lots to love here.”
For more information on this chance to own in desirable Rowley, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 1 full bath
· 1,324 square feet
· $519,900
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573 · www.rowleyrealestate.com