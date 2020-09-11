Those who know Rockport already know the appeal of its beautiful Marmion Way. Those who are new to town will quickly understand its appeal. Just moments from the sandy shores of Cape Hedge Beach and an eclectic downtown filled with galleries, shops, and restaurants; there is no better place to be. While this alone should be enough to spark some interest, the area’s latest home for sale is sure to seal the deal. Offering nearly 3,000 square feet of living space which includes five bedrooms and two full and one half baths, this private residence is presented by Engel & Volkers By the Sea’s Amanda Armstrong for $1,050,000.
“Enhanced by substantial grounds, multiple decks and private gardens, this stunning contemporary is in a highly coveted neighborhood with amazing attractions including Sandy Bay Yacht Club, Rockport Golf, Rockport Music and the now famous Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center,” says the Realtor.
Smartly designed with easy living in mind, the first floor is home to four bedrooms, including a master with wall-to-wall carpeting, recessed lighting and private bath. Sharing this level is a second full bath, a laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, and a generous sitting room with hardwood floors and exterior access to the well-manicured backyard.
Ascend the stairs to a main living space that is thoughtfully open and sun-filled. The expansive living room is a true show stopper with wood floors, a beamed cathedral ceiling and a commanding granite fireplace. A separate inviting family room offers an equally soaring ceiling, over-sized windows, and glass sliders to a sprawling deck with views of the ocean and the now famous twin lighthouses of Thatcher Island. The spacious kitchen is complete with oak cabinetry, ceramic tiling, a center island and an adjoining dining area with deck access as well. Also on this level is the home’s fifth bedroom and half bath. The home, which abuts conservation land for backyard privacy, also has a full unfinished basement with interior access/bulkhead, newer systems (oil heat), and a back-up generator
“Though this home affords beautiful water views and easy beach entry, it sits on a lot outside of the flood zone, making it the perfect year-round or seasonal getaway,” says Armstrong. “All you have to do is park the car and explore the very finest in New England living.”
An Open House for 86 Marmion Way has been planned for Sunday, Sept 13th from 10-12. For additional information on this special property, or to schedule a private showing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322 or visit www.amandaarmstrong.evusa.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 bedrooms
· 2.5 full baths
· 2,906 square feet
· $1,050,000
LISTED BY:
· Amanda Armstrong
· Engel & Volkers By the Sea
· 9778-879-6322 · www.amandaarmstrong.evusa.com
